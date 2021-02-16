Purple Heart goes to Wright-Patt squadron superintendent

Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bruce D. Haskin, a superintendent for the 88th Air Base Wing Medical Support Squadron, receives a Purple Heart from Col. Christian Lyons, 88th Medical Group commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on Feb. 4, 2021. Haskin sustained a traumatic brain injury and severe tinnitus when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detonated during an attack at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Dec. 11, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees) Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been presented to service members since the award was created in 1782.

Haskin was wounded in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, and spent time recovering from a brain injury and tinnitus at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Wright-Patterson said.

“When you believe you’re not going to have another opportunity to have another day and have another phone call, give your family another hug, and you do make it through, it gives you a new lease on life,” Haskin said. “Military medics and support personnel, you are the reason that people like me get to be here today with my family, instead of my wife receiving a neatly folded American flag as taps is played.”

Haskin was joined at the Purple Heart presentation by his father, retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steve Haskin; mother, Brenda; wife, Mary; and their three children – Austin, 9; Katherine, 7; and Samuel, 5.

Haskin said his family and network of friends allowed him to “get through challenging times,” Haskin said.

“There were a lot of us at Bagram, especially the medical logistics personnel at that time,” he said. “(We) were truly a family. They supported me as much as I supported them.”

In December, Haskin was among those who were announced as the Air Force’s newest chief master sergeant selects, a list included eight names from Wright-Patterson. Chief master sergeant is the top Air Force rank.