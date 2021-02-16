Purple Heart goes to Wright-Patt squadron superintendent

After surviving an improvised explosive device attack in Afghanistan, a squadron superintendent at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base received the Purple Heart recently.
Senior Master Sgt. Bruce Haskin received the medal from Col. Christian Lyons, 88th Medical Group commander, during a commander’s call streamed from Wright-Patterson Medical Clinic, according to a release on Wright-Patterson’s web site.
“The threat of imminent death was the way many of us felt in Bagram that day. It brings a new perspective and new prioritization in life,” Haskin said at a presentation ceremony Feb. 4.
A superintendent with the 88th Medical Support Squadron, Haskin sustained injuries in December 2019 that required him to be sent back to Germany for treatment.
The oldest military award and one of the military’s most solemn awards, the Purple Heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed in enemy action.
Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been presented to service members since the award was created in 1782.
Haskin was wounded in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, and spent time recovering from a brain injury and tinnitus at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Wright-Patterson said.
“When you believe you’re not going to have another opportunity to have another day and have another phone call, give your family another hug, and you do make it through, it gives you a new lease on life,” Haskin said. “Military medics and support personnel, you are the reason that people like me get to be here today with my family, instead of my wife receiving a neatly folded American flag as taps is played.”
Haskin was joined at the Purple Heart presentation by his father, retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steve Haskin; mother, Brenda; wife, Mary; and their three children – Austin, 9; Katherine, 7; and Samuel, 5.
Haskin said his family and network of friends allowed him to “get through challenging times,” Haskin said.
“There were a lot of us at Bagram, especially the medical logistics personnel at that time,” he said. “(We) were truly a family. They supported me as much as I supported them.”
In December, Haskin was among those who were announced as the Air Force’s newest chief master sergeant selects, a list included eight names from Wright-Patterson. Chief master sergeant is the top Air Force rank.