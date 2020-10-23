Wright State sues its own former research funding arm

Wright State University has sued its own former research funding arm, alleging the agency refuses to return state property and money after separating from the university, WSU announced this week.
The lawsuit against Wright State Applied Research Corp. was filed Thursday in Greene County Common Pleas Court.
The university created the corporation in 2011 as a separate nonprofit to coordinate its research funding. The relationship between the two entities has evolved following scandals tied to WSARC around misuse of federal work visas, improper payments to a high-dollar consultant and financial problems.
After the expiration of an affiliation agreement with the university expires this month, WSARC intends to change its name to Parallax Applied Research Corp., Wright State said in a news release.
“While that action may bring a new name to the organization, it does not erase the corporation’s history,” the news release says. “WSARC operates as an independent corporation and has been the subject of numerous lawsuits and both federal and state investigations over the past few years. Some of those investigations have resulted in the announcement of findings for recovery of state funds — which remain outstanding even today.”
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the applied research center staff for comment and will update this story when they respond.
Wright State says the research center is currently financially stable after years of struggling to survive and exists only because of the university’s investments.
“Through discussions that have taken place over the past several months, it has become clear that the corporation wants to walk away from responsibilities and obligations associated with Wright State,” the release says. “The university believes that the corporation may be in possession of capital assets that must be returned before the university could support the proposed separation. WSARC has also refused the university’s demands for the return of the funds invested by Wright State to support the corporation.”