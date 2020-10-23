Wright State sues its own former research funding arm

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the applied research center staff for comment and will update this story when they respond.

Wright State says the research center is currently financially stable after years of struggling to survive and exists only because of the university’s investments.

Explore Wright State research corporation seeks to block records release to Dayton Daily News

“Through discussions that have taken place over the past several months, it has become clear that the corporation wants to walk away from responsibilities and obligations associated with Wright State,” the release says. “The university believes that the corporation may be in possession of capital assets that must be returned before the university could support the proposed separation. WSARC has also refused the university’s demands for the return of the funds invested by Wright State to support the corporation.”