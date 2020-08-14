Wright State University expands move-in to 4 days

Students will come to Lot 4 where they will check-in with Residence Life and Housing staff using a touch-less, drive-thru process. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and sanitize carts between uses.

Students will be given a “Wright Start” kit containing hand sanitizer, masks for the student and their helpers, a thermometer, information on campus safety procedures and instructions on how to register to vote and request an absentee ballot.

Housing has been limited to single-bedrooms and a shared commitment to health and safety behaviors is being added to roommate/housing agreements. Special housing consideration is available for students with underlying health conditions or who are immunocompromised.

The university also has designated separate housing for students or in quarantine or isolation due to an illness. Students living on campus who test positive or are presumed positive for the virus will be temporarily reassigned to a new room on campus.

All students returning to Wright State for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 24, were told to self-quarantine for two-weeks if traveling from an area with high rates of the coronavirus.