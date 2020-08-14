Wright State University expands move-in to 4 days

Wright State University is expanding its Operation Move-In to four days as students prepare to return to campus.
Starting Aug. 20, more than 1,260 students will arrive on campus for the new school year.
Students will schedule a specific date and time to begin moving in to prevent overcrowding in residence halls. They can bring up to two people to help.
In past years, move-in took place over two days, with more than 400 volunteers helping new and returning students.
“Move-In will be different this year than it has been for the past 25 years as a result of accommodating safety considerations for COVID-19,” said Dan Bertsos, director of Residence Life and Housing.
Students will come to Lot 4 where they will check-in with Residence Life and Housing staff using a touch-less, drive-thru process. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and sanitize carts between uses.
Students will be given a “Wright Start” kit containing hand sanitizer, masks for the student and their helpers, a thermometer, information on campus safety procedures and instructions on how to register to vote and request an absentee ballot.
Housing has been limited to single-bedrooms and a shared commitment to health and safety behaviors is being added to roommate/housing agreements. Special housing consideration is available for students with underlying health conditions or who are immunocompromised.
The university also has designated separate housing for students or in quarantine or isolation due to an illness. Students living on campus who test positive or are presumed positive for the virus will be temporarily reassigned to a new room on campus.
All students returning to Wright State for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 24, were told to self-quarantine for two-weeks if traveling from an area with high rates of the coronavirus.