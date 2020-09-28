Xenia annexes land leading to Central State

The city performed an economic impact analysis of annexing Central State, said the city’s Finance Director Ryan Duke. The city could gain about $340,000 a year in revenue if Central State were annexed into Xenia.

If Central State were annexed into the city, Xenia’s fire and emergency services contract with the university would be canceled because the university would be in the city limits. The city would also have to give water services to the university.

Greene County commissioners approved the city’s petition for annexation from Xenia Twp. to Xenia on July 9.

Xenia Twp. had opposed this annexation, saying the city would create an “annexed balloon” in 360 degrees around the city if they continued to do that.

In June, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the annexation was lawful. The case centered around the way Xenia and the university would be connected. The court’s opinion noted that it previously disfavored “strip,” “shoestring” or “corridor” annexations, but reforms adopted by Ohio in 2001 allow for them.

"The township trustees urged the county to deny the petition, which the county did after determining that the city’s petition did not satisfy [the type-2 annexation process],” read the ruling.

Xenia appealed the decision in the Second District Appeals Court and won, but then the county appealed, resulting in case going before the Ohio Supreme Court.