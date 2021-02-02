Xenia considering starting outdoor drinking district

Xenia City Council accepted the DORA application last week. The city will hold a public hearing on the potential DORA on March 25.

All council members voted in favor of the DORA except for Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays.

“If we’re counting on alcohol to be successful, that’s a no-go for me,” Mays said.

Councilman Will Urschel expressed concerns about having an open container district near two addiction recovery centers and close to residential areas.

“This is going to change the flavor of downtown,” Urschel said.

City Manager Brent Merriman said the intent is to have the DORA up and running in the spring. This is an effort to help businesses in the downtown area and in the potential Towne Square development.

City staff is working with Xenia police about how police would monitor patrons of the DORA and with the Xenia Public Service Department on a sanitation plan for the DORA district.

The application will be on file in the city clerk’s office at 107 E. Main Street for the public to review before the public hearing. If city council approves the DORA, the city must notify the state of the drinking district.