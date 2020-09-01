Yellow Springs has new elementary principal this school year

Despite beginning her job during a pandemic while classes are entirely online, Michelle Person said beginning her new job as the principal of Mills Lawn Elementary in Yellow Springs is going “really well.”
Parents and students will get to meet the principal over the next few weeks when she visits them, or “pops in,” at their homes bearing bags of popcorn.
“Education is my passion,” Person said. “I believe everyone deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education and I am thrilled to be able to continue doing what I love in the Yellow Springs community.”
Person, a graduate of Skidmore College and Capella University, has spent 20 years in education. She was selected from a field of 27 candidates and the Yellow Springs Board of Education approved her contract in May.
“The district has found a highly qualified principal in Michelle Person. She brings a wealth of experience to the position,” said Yellow Springs Schools Superintendent Dr. Terri Holden in a post on the district’s website. “Her work in collaborating with teachers to improve academic achievement outcomes for all students will help move Mills Lawn forward. I am excited to have her as part of our Yellow Springs family as we move into uncertain times ahead in education.”
Person started her career with Teach for America and she said her educational philosophy is influenced by her time with the nonprofit.
“Every child can and will learn,” she said.
Person taught at Citizens Academy, KIPP Journey Academy, and Cleveland Metropolitan School District, before transitioning into administration. She served as a principal of operations at Lion of Judah Academy and head of school at Mosaica Education before returning to Cleveland schools as an elementary principal in 2015.
Person has written five children’s books and runs an organization called Just Like Me Books that promotes diversity in children’s literature.