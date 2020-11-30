Young’s Christmas Tree Farm packed for opening weekend

Young explained that they have a large variety of trees including Canaan Fir, White Pine, Concolor fir, Scotch Pine and Norway Spruce. He said they have about 600 to 700 pre-cut trees.

The Canaan Fir is the farm’s most popular tree, Young said.

“It’s a really pretty tree. It has a great fragrance to it,” Young said.

Christmas trees start at $59. The tree farm provides a saw to cut down your own tree and a sled to pull it back to the barn. Employees at the tree farm will shake and wrap every tree and tie the tree on top of your vehicle.

“It’s just a really great family activity to do together. Being an open air agritourism activity it’s safe to get out here and enjoy the day,” Young said.

Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We will stay open until we sell out,” Young said.

For more information, visit www.youngschristmastreefarm.com or call 937-708-6828.