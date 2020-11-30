Young’s Christmas Tree Farm packed for opening weekend

Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm, located at 4968 U.S. 68 in Yellow Springs, was busy as cars lined up along the road with eager customers ready to buy Christmas trees.
“Probably the best, biggest, busiest opening day we’ve ever had and I think it is folks that just really saw the great weather and were excited about getting a tree for Christmas,” Ben Young, owner of Carl and Dorothy Young’s Tree Farm said of Friday’s crowds.
He explained that opening weekend is usually always busy, but it does depend on the weather.
“All the stars lined up and everybody came out and got a tree on the same day,” Young said.
Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm offers cut-your-own or pre-cut Christmas trees.
Young explained that they have a large variety of trees including Canaan Fir, White Pine, Concolor fir, Scotch Pine and Norway Spruce. He said they have about 600 to 700 pre-cut trees.
The Canaan Fir is the farm’s most popular tree, Young said.
“It’s a really pretty tree. It has a great fragrance to it,” Young said.
Christmas trees start at $59. The tree farm provides a saw to cut down your own tree and a sled to pull it back to the barn. Employees at the tree farm will shake and wrap every tree and tie the tree on top of your vehicle.
“It’s just a really great family activity to do together. Being an open air agritourism activity it’s safe to get out here and enjoy the day,” Young said.
Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We will stay open until we sell out,” Young said.
For more information, visit www.youngschristmastreefarm.com or call 937-708-6828.