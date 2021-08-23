Young’s Jersey Dairy to open new store this week

Young’s Jersey Dairy announced plans to open its new Dairy Store Thursday with a grand opening celebration to be held in the following weeks.
The new store will replace the original shop, which will operate with normal hours through Wednesday.
The new store is a couple hundred feet away from the current Dairy Store and has more than twice the space, according to Young’s. The store includes more indoor and outdoor seating, larger restrooms and a piazza with engraved bricks.
“We are in the final stretch this week – getting the last details done, final inspections passed, equipment and supplies moved, and training our staff on the new setup!” read a statement posted on Facebook. “If all goes as planned, we will open the new Dairy Store this Thursday, August 26.”
The current store will be demolished by the end of September to make room for parking.