Young’s Jersey Dairy building multi-million dairy barn to replace iconic ice cream, cheese shop

Young’s Jersey Dairy announced plans to build a new dairy store. FILE PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“The one we are using now, we built the first part of it in 1968 and we’ve added on to it many times over the years,” Young said. It was just time to build a new one. We’re excited about it and one of the coolest things, we’re going to move our ice cream and cheese production over to the same building."

Customers and children will be able to look inside the windows of the new building and watch as Young’s makes ice cream and cheese curds. Young said the farm doesn’t currently encourage guests to watch the cheese and ice cream production because the “viewing window” is right next to the road and wouldn’t be safe for children.

Young’s Dairy is always a good time. But on Memorial Day Weekend, Young’s offers some bonus fun with the addition of carnival rides. The fun continues today, May 27, 2019. Did we spot you eating ice cream, playing mini golf or making new animal friends? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Once the new building is in operation, the current dairy barn will be torn down and that space converted to a parking lot.

"It might be just a pile of dirt for now, but we’ll be posting weekly or monthly update videos... throughout the entire build of the new Dairy Store 2021!” Young’s posted to its Facebook page Friday morning.

“Dairy Store 2021” is what the new barn has been named, and when completed, Young expects a grand celebration to take place.

“(There will be a celebration) for sure,” Young said. “I (just) don’t have any specific plans for that yet. We have an annual celebration for the founding of the farm. Next year will be the 152nd year (and) we usually do that in January. We were just thinking about rolling that back to spring whenever we get (the new building) going.”

When nearing the end of construction, Young expects operations to need to close for a week or so while equipment is transferred to the new facility.

People can follow Young’s Jersey Dairy Facebook page for updates on the project.