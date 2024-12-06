Newsletter: Dayton’s (and America’s) labor shortage

Labor force participation is rebounding somewhat, but in the Dayton area, that’s happening more slowly.

The Dayton Foundation and some likeminded allies want to do something about that.

Wanted: Workers. Thousands of them. Right now and for years.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

What’s happening: The Dayton Foundation is funding a new local coalition to help organize efforts to grow the local population, retain college graduates and bring former (and retired) workers off the sidelines.

Who’s involved: This is a who’s-who of community leaders and entrepreneurs. Former AFRL Executive Director Joe Sciabica. Sinclair President Steve Johnson. Former Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley. The Dayton Development Coalition. The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association. And others.

Why this matters: Good things happen when people land good jobs. “Workforce is important for a few different reasons,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted told me. “But when you think about it, when you get it right, everybody wins.”

Read the story.

Former Wright-Patt commander to stand trial for sex, fraternization charges

Firing: Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, fired Col. Christopher Meeker from his job as commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearly a year ago. At the time, the only explanation given was standard military language expressing a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

Now, we have a better understanding of the reason why he was removed from command.

Court-martial: Meeker is scheduled to be court-martialed at Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis in June. The referred military charges include one charge and one specification under Article 90, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer; and one charge and two specifications under Article 134, extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization.

Read the story.

Wright State, Premier Health appoint Florida doctor to dual leadership role

As part of Wright State University and Premier Health’s ongoing partnership, the organizations appointed a Florida doctor and professor to a new dual position.

Bottom line: Dr. Raj Mitra has been named dean of the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine and chief academic officer at Premier Health.

What they’re saying: “Dr. Mitra’s appointment will advance the region’s medical, clinical and nursing workforce and enhance our research culture, creating a more robust learning environment for our students and providing patients with better access to vital, highly specialized medical care closer to home,” said Sue Edwards, Wright State president.

Read the story.

REX reports 2nd best quarter ever in terms of net income per share

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

What happened: REX American Resources, a Washington Twp. publicly traded energy company, has reported third quarter net income of $1.38 per share, which the company said is its second-best quarterly result ever.

What it means: The company — a former Harrison Twp. electronics and appliances retailer, now a very different ethanol production investor — says it is doing well.

Said Zafar Rizvi, REX chief executive: “Quarter after quarter, the REX team consistently demonstrates our ability to produce industry-leading results — and the third quarter was no exception.”

Read the story.

Dayton Dragons plan stadium upgrades, events as they hit milestone year

It has been (or soon will be) a quarter century for the Dayton Dragons, and the team may have a few stadium upgrades in mind for its downtown Dayton home.

The plan: Stadium updates could include the replacement of stadium seating and the creation of a second batting tunnel.

Expect more announcements in the coming months.

“We’re going to be celebrating our 25th season all year with our fans,” said Dayton Dragons President Bob Murphy. “We’re continuing to try to make this everything that everyone wants it to be.”

Read the story.

Contact me: Thank you for reading this newsletter, wherever you are. You can reach me via email (tom.gnau@coxinc.com), on LinkedIn and on X. While you’re online, please check out our Dayton Business page.

Quick hits

More people are moving into Ohio. Reporter Cory Frolik looks at the numbers.

The ‘Doomsday’ plane is leaving Dayton. And heading for Kansas.

J.D. Vance’s mom to Middletown: Remember my son?

Dayton Children’s Hospital: Has big plans for Old North Dayton neighborhood.

Meet Te’Jal Cartwright: A day in the life of the owner of Lore Storytelling,