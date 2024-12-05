Dayton Children’s to build $13M kinship housing project in Old North neighborhood

“Dayton Children’s vision is to reinvent the path to children’s health in our region,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. ”To do that, we recognize that only so much can be done inside the walls of the hospital or the doctor’s office with 80% of health determined by where that child lives, learns and plays.”

What sparked this idea was a conversation with Dayton Children’s community health workers. They identified a growing need for stable housing among kinship families, such as grandparents, aunts, uncles and others stepping in to care for children when parents cannot.

“This initiative is more than housing. It’s about nurturing a sense of belonging and providing support for kinship families who give so much to the children in their care,” Feldman said.

One obstacle for grandparents or older adults caring for young children is they may live in a retirement community that doesn’t allow children. Other barriers could include health challenges for the adults or financial challenges that are keeping the families in substandard housing.

This kinship housing project aims to provide a way around those hurdles.

“A child cannot reach optimal health if they do not have stable housing,” Feldman said.

The housing units will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and will have at least three bedrooms, ensuring space for siblings and larger families. Shared spaces like a community garden, play areas and a community room will foster connection and support optimal child development, Dayton Children’s said.

“You don’t see many projects like this,” said Jack Kukura, president of Marble Cliff Capital, one of the investors and partners on the project.

These homes also will be close to urban amenities, schools, parks and Dayton Children’s Hospital, creating easy access to essential resources. Program connections to education, food and social services are designed to help families thrive while reducing isolation.

The architect for the housing project is ATA-Beilharz Architects. Dayton Children’s will own the housing and it is co-developing the site with the Model Group, which also is the project general contractor. Unit management of the site will be Wallick Communities.