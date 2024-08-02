Newsletter: How a centuries-old employment practice is more relevant than ever

And for good reason: They seem to work, when done right. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez said that “for every taxpayer dollar invested in apprenticeship programs, we see $27 in returns.”

United Grinding creates paths — and careers — for apprentices

What happened: Miamisburg manufacturer United Grinding North Amercia recently welcomed four new apprentices to four-year apprenticeships. It’s the company’s second class of apprentices, receiving full pay, benefits and tuition at Sinclair Community College.

Why it matters: Markus Stolmar, president and chief executive of United Grinding North America, has little patience for the idea that companies can’t invest in workers. “Nowadays, you talk to people, and it seems like they don’t have time anymore to train employees. They can’t invest in them. It costs too much money.”

More people are flying to or through Dayton this year

Dayton traffic: Passenger traffic at the Dayton International Airport declined last month for the first time this year, which also was the first year-over-year decrease in enplanements since June 2023, according to data from Dayton’s aviation division.

Yes, but: Local boardings are up about 7% in the first half of this year and aviation officials say the statistics show growing demand for local air travel.

AES Ohio, United Way celebrate 110-year partnership

Dayton electric utility AES Ohio this week celebrated a long partnership with the United Way of Greater Dayton Wednesday — 110 years long, in fact.

What they’re saying: “It’s tremendously unusual in this day and time to have a partner who survives that long,” United Way President and CEO Tom Kelley said in an interview. “We see a lot of things at the United Way. We see campaigns that come and go, we see relationships that come and go. It’s tremendously important to have a foundational partner like AES Ohio.”

‘Wright-Patt Connect’ phone line connects airmen to help

A few military bases are putting to work a Department of Defense grant to create a help line — advocates call it a “resource line” — for active-duty, Guard and Reserve members. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is in that select group.

Why it matters: Military families need support. The resource is meant for active-duty, Air Reserve and National Guard members looking for help with family and social support, mental health and substance abuse problems, military benefits, financial issues and higher education questions.

Xenia wants to take over Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

Solid reporting from London Bishop and Samantha Wildow: The city of Xenia wants to take over Kettering Health’s Greene Memorial Hospital, positioning the site for the future.

The upshot: City officials say they are not happy with Kettering Health’s stewardship of the site, citing what they believe has been a siphoning of jobs and a draining of resources.

What Kettering Health says: “Kettering Health remains committed to our mission of improving the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve — including Xenia and Greene County. Nothing we do now or in the future is more important than providing the community high-quality health care in fulfillment of this promise.”

