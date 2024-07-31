July business news in Dayton: Buc-ee’s groundbreaking, ABX Air lands contract, Ultimate War Gamez and more

Fuyao says Moraine factory not target of Homeland Security, IRS raids

Chinese automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass America reiterated that its Moraine factory was part of an investigation Friday by federal authorities that stopped production for several hours, but is not the target of the probe.

Fuyao said it was told by federal authorities that a third-party employment services company is the focus of the investigation, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing by the company.

“Federal government agents and supporting local law enforcement officers visited Fuyao Glass America, Inc. (”FGA”) as part of an investigation which we believe involves certain FGA contractors. The company intends to cooperate fully with the investigation,” said Lei Shi, Fuyao Glass America community relations manager, in a statement to the Dayton Daily News.

ABX Air lands place on $873 million military contract

A Wilmington air cargo carrier has been named to a significant military transportation contract.

ABX Air Inc. has been added as the 23rd awardee in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract with an estimated combined value of $873 million, the Department of Defense recently said.

This contract provides air charter transportation services for one-time domestic passenger, cargo, and combined movements at both military and commercial airfields.

Map shows where cannabis sales prohibited by law, limiting dispensary options

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Thousands of prohibited spaces for adult-use marijuana sale already exist in Ohio as city and township leaders enact moratoriums against cannabis sales.

Under adult-use marijuana law, recreational sellers cannot operate within 500 feet of a church, public library, public playground, public park or school. This rule mirrors the law medical dispensaries have been required to follow since 2017.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control awarded its first certificates of operation to cannabis growers and processors in July. Pure Ohio Wellness — a grower and processor with a facility in Springfield and medical dispensaries in Dayton and London — was among the few cultivators and processors to receive the state licensing.

New restaurant opens in Old North Dayton: ‘They closed their chapter and I’m starting mine’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new restaurant serving pizza, subs and more has opened in the former spot of Paisano’s Pizza Pub in Old North Dayton.

Christine Fowler, who owns 201 Tavern with her husband, Shante, said she has always wanted to own her own restaurant/bar. Fowler had been working at the post office for about 12 years when the opportunity to open a restaurant came about. She said she is friends with the Condi family, who previously owned and operated Paisano’s Pizza Pub for more than 50 years. The restaurant had closed in September 2023.

“This isn’t the same place as I like to remind the people, sadly, and it’s not the same menu. The Condi family took all of their recipes with them, which I was completely fine with,” Fowler said. “They closed their chapter and I’m starting mine.”

Ultimate War Gamez foam combat arena opens in Beavercreek

A Kentucky entrepreneur has opened a foam combat arena entertainment center in Beavercreek.

Ultimate War Gamez, on Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek near Coffee Hub, opened its doors in June.

“It’s just a fun thing that anyone ages five to 85 can do,” said owner Patrick Taylor.

Located at 3415 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, Ultimate War Gamez has about 9000 square feet. The location was previously occupied by Majer Hitters indoor sports training.

Beavercreek gas station plan at Grange Hall and Dayton-Xenia stirs more debate

Months after Beavercreek council struck down a gas station plan along U.S. 35, another gas station has been proposed for construction at the northwest corner of Grange Hall Road and Dayton-Xenia Road.

Colorado-based developer United Properties has requested a rezoning of four parcels on behalf of the property owner, located across Grange Hall from Tobias Funeral Home and across Dayton-Xenia from Beavercreek Pizza Dive.

The property, just under two acres, would become a 4,874-square-foot gas station and convenience store. City documents label the project as “Sir Gas Station,” but city officials said the name of the station is not official yet. The four parcels that make up the site currently include the 4,800-square-foot Beavercreek Event Center on the corner, a vacant lot to the west and a 2,100-square-foot house to the north.

Area company that makes store fixtures to lay off 62 workers by September

A Harrison Twp. manufacturer of store fixtures and retail displays plans to lay off about 62 employees by mid-September.

A manufacturer of retail, hospital and other fixtures, idX Corp. informed the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that it will lay off that number of employees by Sept. 16, with no further reductions planned after that.

“The workforce reduction is expected to be permanent, but idX Corp. does not plan to close the entire facility at this time,” Annie Patnaude, director of external relations for UFP Industries, said in a letter to the state.

Buc-ee’s finalizing plans for groundbreaking ceremony at site of first Ohio store

As Buc-ee’s wraps up the planning stage for development of its first Ohio store, the company is set to kick off the construction process with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Huber Heights site in a matter of weeks, a representative for Buc-ee’s told the Dayton Daily News on Friday.

Buc-ee’s has tentatively scheduled the event for Thursday, Aug. 8, at the store’s future location, situated on Ohio 235 in the northeast quadrant of Huber Heights, in the area of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard.

Buc-ee’s was recently given the green light by the city of Huber Heights to begin groundwork at the site in a step that signaled full-on construction is inching closer.

The Frost Factory at Liberty Center to close, new one at Austin Landing is open

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After four years, The Frost Factory location at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. is closing.

The boutique bar that sells slushies with alcohol has a post on Facebook announcing its last day open was Sunday, July 28.

A new Frost Factory location at Austin Landing in Miamisburg has opened and also sells boozy slushies as well as cocktails and shots.

Sheetz continues blanketing the area, plans store by Ohio 725 in West Carrollton

Gas station and convenience store chain Sheetz is looking to construct a new location at 2100 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton, just off Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725).

The West Carrollton Zoning Commission recently approved Sheetz developer Skilken Gold’s request to divide Imperial Square Shopping Center into three parcels. One part of the plaza, which formerly was home to U.S. Bank, will be the site of Sheetz.

The remainder of the nearly 6.7-acre site contains the Yellow Rose nightclub, Cousin Vinny’s Pizza, Changes Hair Studio, NAPA Auto Parts, Sparky’s Tavern and a standalone Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant.

