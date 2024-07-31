BREAKING: Montgomery County judge, clerk of courts indicted

Foley was indicted on attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of complicity to commit unlawful interest in a public contract, two counts of theft in office, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property, a misdemeanor count of solicitation of political contributions from public employees and prohibition against partisan political activity.

Piergies was indicted on three counts of attempted unlawful interest in a public contract.

Court records say the charges were presented today by a Montgomery County grand jury. The case is being handled by the Ohio Auditor’s Office after Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck recused himself to avoid conflict of interest.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT BELOW

Foley is up for re-election in November.

Piergies is one of two full-time, elected judges who work for Montgomery County Municipal Court, according to the court’s 2023 annual report. Piergies is the administrative judge who presides over the western division based in Trotwood, which includes the cities of Trotwood and Brookville; Clay, Jackson, Jefferson and Perry townships; and the villages of New Lebanon, Phillipsburg, Farmersville and Verona.

Piergies, who has served as a judge since 1995, received with bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1974 and he graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1980. He won re-election in the fall of 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.