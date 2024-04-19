Newsletter: How a quiet UD program can get local manufacturers into the ‘Fastlane’

But a quiet University of Dayton program has helped manufacturers work out problems, win sales and save millions since early 2013.

To gain efficiency and spark growth, Killer Brownie got in the ‘Fastlane’

Killer Brownie may have the right product, as Chief Operating Officer Matt Ross told me in our recent interview. But that doesn’t relieve the company of the responsibility to do things the right way.

Fastlane: With great growth comes great problems, sometimes. The University of Dayton’s Fastlane program was able to help Killer Brownie out with challenges associated with marketing, increased demand and faster packaging imperatives.

“We just have a fantastic team that’s willing to figure things out, humble enough to make changes,” Ross told me.

Pickleball in Riverside? Business courts the possibility

Mike Bettencourt, of Black Barn Pickleball, has plans for the former home of Smiley’s Golf and Baseball Center at 4740 Linden Ave., which has been unused since 2015.

Drive: Bettencourt told Reporter Nick Blizzard he hopes the new center, when completed, will be the largest indoor facility in the state for what is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Pickler: Bettencourt said he and his partners closed on a deal to buy the more than 12-acre site recently.

“There’s no really good place to play dedicated, indoor pickleball in Dayton,” Bettencourt said.

Independent medical providers fight insurance, Medicaid over reimbursement

Samantha Wildow, who covers the business of health care for the Dayton Daily News, recently revisited an age-old issue that some say is getting worse with time.

Securing timely reimbursements is a burden shouldered by care providers and doctors, the Montgomery County Medical Society says.

Reimbursement: Independent providers often get the short end of the stick, said Dr. John Corker, president of the Montgomery County Medical Society, a voluntary membership organization.

However: “The reimbursement process is determined by contracts between each provider and plan, so it varies from one to the next,” said Kelly O’Reilly, president and CEO of Ohio Association of Health Plans.

Some are moving to a private-pay system. Please read the whole story.

Ohio ranks 2nd in ‘Do Not Call’ complaints; here’s how you can make a difference

We’re getting a lot of calls that we don’t want.

Ohioans on the Do Not Call Registry are lodging fewer complaints about receiving unwanted sales calls, but the Buckeye State still ranks second in the nation for complaints per capita, according to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, Reporter Cory Frolik found.

Thanks/No thanks: Unwanted calls are a problem for many Ohioans, said Merrilee Embs, public affairs director of the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel.

Consumers can reduce calls and bring bad actors to the attention of regulators and authorities, including those who are responsible for illegal robocalls, Frolik also reported.

Miami Conservancy District to meet with Hamilton Council over rate hikes

Representatives of the city of Hamilton and the Miami Conservancy District were to meet Thursday after city leaders expressed frustration and ire over planned assessments that many locals feel are too high and will hurt economic development.

A 50X increase: Because of improvements made on properties, some Butler County increases would nearly triple and quintuple, and in the case of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, the assessment would increase more than 50 times, Michael Pitman reported. Spooky Nook and other business owners plan to appeal the assessment, which can be done by businesses and residents until April 24 online at mcdwater.org/i-want-to/learn-about-my-assessment.

New York aerospace business acquires Dayton R&D firm

A Buffalo, N.Y. company, CUBRC, has acquired Ahmic Aerospace, a Dayton-based engineering company and producer of instrumentation for the aerospace industry.

Why this matters: Ahmic’s operations and employees will remain in Dayton, “at the heart of Ohio’s aerospace corridor, close to many key customers both CUBRC and Ahmic already serve,” CUBRC said.

