Newsletter: How to add laughter to your golf business outings and other news

How often do you make business decisions on the golf course? Last night I got a couple of business tips on the course and one big laugh.

Mother Nature decided to pour rain on us for about a half hour last night making the clubs a little slick. It was so slick, my playing partner put his five iron about five feet into a pond next to the tee box after a swing. Send me an email and let me know about your funny golf stories.

By the way, have you seen how area golf courses are killing it since the pandemic? They already were doing well during the pandemic, but since there has been no let down in golfers and the hike in prices has not stopped. Cheapest round on a weekend is around $50.

I’m seeing a lot of money going back into clubhouses and courses with the revenue they’re making so I guess this is good for area golfers. Let me know what you think?

Sounds like a good team bonding place has opened in Beavercreek

A new foam combat arena entertainment center has opened in Beavercreek.

Reporter London Bishop writes Ultimate War Gamez, on Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek is near the Coffee Hub. It opened in June.

“It’s just a fun thing that anyone ages five to 85 can do,” said owner Patrick Taylor.

The game played in the arena is more akin to paintball than laser tag, with 25 different game modes and refereed matches. Ultimate War Gamez does events, as well as walk-in play later in the week.

New brew pub opens in Miamisburg with indoor playground

What has opened: Entropy Brewing Co. is a 10,000-square-foot brewpub in Miamisburg featuring an indoor playground, outdoor patio and a speakeasy in the basement.

New owner Jordan Joo’s dad, Eric, had bought the former Suttman Men’s and Boy’s Wear building with the idea to build eight apartments in the upstairs space. He started construction in July 2020 and by October, when Jordan and his wife Brianna Joo decided the first level would be the perfect spot for the brewery.

“It was in a state of serious disrepair,” Jordan’s mom, Kim said. “You had to have vision to understand that this would be a great space. They had vision. They could see what it could ultimately be.”

THE BEER: Reporter Natalie Jones said the brewery features a total of 16 taps including beer, cold brew coffee, a margarita mix and eventually root beer. Jordan is planning to have about four staples and the rest of the taps will be rotating.

Canadian company opening location in Dayton region

EXM Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributor of electrical cabinet enclosures used in industrial applications, is set to build a 22,500-square-foot distribution building at 2555 Benner Road in Miamisburg.

Originally established in Quebec in 1975, EXM now has locations in Alberta and Ontario, Canada, plus China. Its location at 2279 Arbor Blvd. in Moraine is its only U.S. presence besides one in Fort Worth, Texas.

Byers Business Park is home to several businesses like Nautilus Hyosung, Blachford, Buckeye Ecocare, and the North American headquarters of Dayton Superior Corporation. It was always envisioned to have five buildings, according to Chris Fine, the city’s development director.

