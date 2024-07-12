10 events in Dayton to check out this weekend

1. Montgomery County Fair

When: Through July 13; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: Enjoy tractor pulls, demolition derbies, rides, games, food and more.

Cost: $15 Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m.

More info: montcofair.com

2. Pete Davidson

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Comedian Pete Davidson is best known as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022. He released a new stand-up special on Netflix in January and is now performing new material.

Cost: $45-$100

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

3. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Fraze Pavillion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Try a variety of chicken wings while enjoying live music from the Brass Tracks Band and The Sly Band.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3300 or fraze.com.

4. Mac N’ Cheese Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest will feature an assortment of mac n’ cheese and other thematic dishes.

Cost: Free

More info: yellowcabtavern.com.

5. “Into the Woods”

When: Through July 14; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville

Details: The Epiphany Players Drama Ministry delivers an excellent, vocally strong exploration of composer Stephen Sondheim and librettist James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical assembling familiar fairy tale characters on an introspective journey of family, community and forgiveness. Under the sharp direction and choreography of Margo Russ, incorporating refreshing touches such as the King’s Festival, numerous standouts emerge among the large, multi-generational cast: Kandis Gibson’s captivatingly complex master class as a fabulously fierce and incredibly intimidating Witch (”Last Midnight” is simply divine); the believably strained pairing of Aaron Brewer (Baker) and Kathy Meyer (Baker’s Wife); vibrantly appealing Liza Russ (Little Red Ridinghood); charming duo TJ Montgomery (Cinderella’s Prince) and Nicko Nauseef (Rapunzel’s Prince/Wolf); earnest Sully Crinion (Jack); lovingly overprotective Michele Borns (Jack’s Mother); astute Adi Overman (Narrator); elegant dancer Grace Rooney (Cinderella’s Birds); and the breakthrough performances of endearing soprano Sophia Harvey (Cinderella) and wonderfully expressive Reefe Carter (Milky White).

Cost: $15-$18

More info: epiphanydayton.org

6. Hot Air Balloon Glow and Concert

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 12

Where: 1 S. Elm St., West Carrollton

Details: The Askren Air Balloon Team leads this family-friendly event. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy entertainment with The Fries Band and a variety of food trucks.

Cost: Free

More info: westcarrollton.org.

7. Country Concert

When: Through July 13. Daily parking opens at 8 a.m. Show area opening times begin 2 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Where: 7103 SR 66 in Fort Loramie

Details: The Midwest’s Country Music Festival started more than 40 years ago and is still family owned and operated today. In addition to camping with friends and family, enjoy Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, and Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson among others on Friday, and Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, and Sara Evans among others on Saturday. Coolers are welcome.

Cost: $96-$354

More info: countryconcert.com

8. Ohio Mini-Canvention

When: July 12-13; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: The annual Ohio Mini-Canvention spotlights buying and selling beer signs, cans, bottles, caps, labels, or anything else beer-related.

Cost: $20-$35

More info: miamivalleybcca.com

9. “Touch”

When: Screenings July 12-14: 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Based on the international bestseller, this romantic drama/thriller spans several decades and continents. The story concerns an ailing man’s emotional journey to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7479 or neonmovies.com

10. Lunch on the Lawn

When: 12-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: Enjoy an afternoon of art, outdoor activities, food and music. Food available for purchase will be provided by Kungfu BBQ and the Wild Banana. Music will be provided by the Frank Calzada & Friends band. Guests are permitted to bring their own lawn games to the event. However, no sharp objects allowed, and no lawn games will be permitted in the museum. Attending the Lunch on the Lawn outdoor activities is free of charge, including access to the museum’s outdoor sculpture walk. Anyone wishing to visit the museum will be charged standard admission.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-223-4278 or visit daytonartinstitute.org/visit.