Growing Dayton area business park’s new tenant to build distribution building

Miamisburg Planning Commission approved a site plan for the project at its most recent meeting. EXM will use the Miamisburg facility for warehouse and distribution of its electrical cabinet enclosures, according to documents submitted to the commission.

The building will occupy 1.5 acres on the nine-acre lot. The majority of the building will focus on warehouse and manufacturing needs, documents show.

The southeast corner of the building will include a 1,000-square-feet for office space. Approximately six employees will be on-site initially, but parking is being constructed to allow for 60 employees in total, according to Miamisburg documents.

Originally established in Quebec in 1975, EXM now has locations in Alberta and Ontario, Canada, plus China. Its location at 2279 Arbor Blvd. in Moraine is its only U.S. presence besides one in Fort Worth, Texas.

Byers Business Park has four buildings, three muti-tenant buildings and one single-tenant building ranging from 30,000 square feet to 72,000 square feet, according to Miamisburg documents. The proposed building would be the smallest building in the business park, the city said.

Byers Business Park is home to several businesses like Nautilus Hyosung, Blachford, Buckeye Ecocare, and the North American headquarters of Dayton Superior Corporation. It was always envisioned to have five buildings, according to Chris Fine, the city’s development director.

“This building will complete the park’s vision,’ Fine said.

Byers Business Park sits within Austin Business Park, an 80-acre development offering Class A office and warehouse space. It has been developed by BW Partners Ltd., a joint venture partnership between Mark Fornes Realty Inc. and Construction Managers of Ohio.

Fine previously told the Dayton Daily News that Austin Business Park has been “a tremendous success for the developer and the city.”

“High-quality, flexible spaces seem to be attractive in the market place as evidenced by the success we’ve seen along Byers Road,” he said.