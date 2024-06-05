Newsletter: National Donut Day is Friday & other foodie news🍩🍴

Credit: Shutter Steve Photography Credit: Shutter Steve Photography

Venturing into the savory territory was always part of their master plan. On Friday, they will introduce two savory donuts:

Grillin’ N’ Chillin’ (Similar to an jalapeño popper, it has a kick with a torched jalapeño then a cooling cream cheese glaze, bacon and a pinch of sea salt)

Stuff Your Pie Hole (A pizza donut featuring pizza sauce, cheese and a pepperoni)

Death Grip Donuts will be at Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Customers will be able to mix and match their favorite donuts in packs of four, six or 12. The food truck will then be at the Yellow Springs Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Original Donut Palace is celebrating National Donut Day by giving customers a free half-dozen of twist donuts.

All you have to do is sign up for the donut shop’s email list at originaldonutpalace.com/donutday. Those that sign up will receive an emailed coupon to show to the cashier for redemption on Friday. No purchase is necessary.

This offer is valid for both of the donut shop’s locations at 5115 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 5264 Salem Ave. in Dayton.

ILLY’S Fire Pizza leaves W. Social Tap & Table

ILLY’S Fire Pizza is returning to its roots after nearly two years at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar District.

“We want to get out in the community a little more and we can do that in the trailer,” said Robert Gunn, who owns the business with his wife, Kelly. “We love serving the community. We like doing festivals. We like being face-to-face with our customers.”

Its last day at the food hall was Friday, May 31.

ILLY’S Fire Pizza will continue to do events throughout the Dayton region. Their next big event is the City of West Carrollton’s Summer Concert Series featuring Velvet Crush and a drone show on June 13.

W. Social Tap & Table has identified a new tenant for this space. Additional details are not available at this time.

571 Grill & Draft House in New Carlisle for sale

A neighborhood restaurant and bar in New Carlisle that has become a dining destination is for sale.

Tim Juday, who owns 571 Grill & Draft House with his wife, Brandy, said they “just want to pass the torch or give somebody else an opportunity.”

The restaurant is known for its steak burgers stacked high with toppings, smoked gouda macaroni cheese balls and smoked wings. The most popular burger on the menu is The Haystack (pictured above) featuring a 1/2 pound steak burger with applewood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion, jalapenos, onion straws and 571 sauce on a grilled brioche bun.

571 Grill & Draft House will remain open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Oak & Ember: A regenerative farm growing food for Dayton chefs

Oak & Ember Farms is a 36-acre regenerative farm with 10-acres of forest and a 5-acre lake at 2645 Olt Road, just outside of Dayton in Jefferson Twp. Managing Partner Chris Harrison said their goal is to create an agritourism destination.

“To have an agritourism operation you have to be a farm first and foremost, that’s the easiest way,” Harrison said.

Oak & Ember Farms is going into their second year of working with local chefs at Sueño, Tender Mercy, Grist, Joui Wine, Tony and Pete’s and CULTURE.

Their relationship with chefs is very collaborative where they discuss what they want and how much of it they will need. If a chef needs 20 pounds of something one week, but only 12 pounds the next week, they have eight extra pounds to sell to other area chefs or to the public.

Oak & Ember Farms has plans to launch a limited summer CSA. Customers will be able to pay for a monthly or weekly subscription to receive a box of food.

In the greenhouse alone, they grow upward of 50 different crops including tomatoes, peppers, herbs, root vegetables, greens and edible flowers. This past week they were harvesting and delivery cool season crops such as radishes, turnips, lettuces and collards to local restaurants.

Quick Bites

🍳 New food truck rally kicks off Sunday: “Brunch at the Brightside, a Food Truck Rally,” is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in Dayton. Click here for a list of food trucks at the event.

☕ Dunkin’ to replace former Sonic in West Carrollton: Construction is expected to begin in Quarter 3 of this year with an opening in 2025. It remains to be determined if the current building will be remodeled or torn down.

🍴 New cheesesteak restaurant to open in Englewood: Steak Escape is expected to open in the next couple of weeks at 485 W. National Road.

🍑 Nashville’s Peach Truck is back: Here’s where you can find fresh peaches this summer

Dish of the Week: Doubleday’s Voodoo Veggie Pizza

Most people don’t know this, but I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s an autoimmune disorder where your immune system attacks the thyroid. For over 10 years, I’ve been on medication to treat it.

I was recently instructed to try to reduce my grain intake, so over the weekend I started making some diet changes. My husband and I ate at Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern in Centerville and they have a great gluten-free menu! I could have ordered naked boneless wings, a fajita lean bowl or chips and guacamole, but I went for the Voodoo Veggie pizza on a plant-based crust.

The pizza featured a homemade white sauce with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and banana peppers covered with cheese. Honestly, I couldn’t tell the difference in the crust and the white sauce is a must-try.

My husband ordered his usual — the Texas Pork Tenderloin with a side of macaroni and cheese.

As I attempt to reduce the amount of gluten I eat, email me your favorite restaurants with gluten-free options.

