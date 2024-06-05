Sunday brunch food truck rally is this weekend at The Brightside in Dayton

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Community Content
By
16 minutes ago
X

There’s nothing better than brunch on a Sunday, and The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton is launching a new concept to meet that desire.

“Brunch at the Brightside, a Food Truck Rally,” is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

“Our food truck partners couldn’t be more excited about this new Sunday brunch offering at The Brightside to give them another chance to get in front of a new group of customers, with new creative offerings” said organizer Brian Johnson.

ExploreFirst Friday in downtown Dayton: June’s event celebrates summertime

Food trucks at the event will include:

  • Side Chick Waffles
  • Home Cooked Vibes
  • Cruisin Cuisine
  • The Smoqehouse
  • Yummy Gyro
  • Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew

In addition to food and cold brew, guests can expect cocktails, mimosas, Bloody Mary drinks and non-alcoholic beverages from The Brightside. The venue’s indoor seating and outdoor patio area will be open.

ExploreOak & Ember: A regenerative farm growing food for Dayton chefs

“A huge part of the experience in attending food truck rallies in Dayton is not only all of the great food but also the opportunity to explore our city,” Johnson said. “Brightside is in a DORA district and we encourage attendees to walk over from the markets and downtown areas.”

MORE DETAILS

The Brightside Music and Event Center is located at 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. The food truck rally is family friendly and entry to the event is free.

For more information, visit thebrightsidedayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Man who walked away from Xenia nursing home found
2
Akron police chief asks for public’s help in finding shooters who...
3
COMMUNITY GEMS: Union couple serves others after disasters
4
COMMUNITY GEMS: Cooking for colleagues puts smiles on faces
5
Simply Decadent bakery relocates in downtown Bellbrook

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top