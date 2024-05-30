Dunkin’ to replace former Sonic in West Carrollton; 2 others planned in Miamisburg, Beavercreek

Construction is expected to begin in Quarter 3 of this year. It remains to be determined if the current building will be remodeled or torn down, Remke said.

The new Dunkin’ location will feature a tap system with Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, a front-facing bakery case with a variety of baked goods and a double drive-thru. Customers will be able to order ahead and pick-up orders in a dedicated space inside the establishment.

“We love the community of West Carrollton,” Remke said. “They align with our growth plan.”

The coffee shop is expected to open in late quarter one of 2025.

Gilligan Company has plans to open two other Dunkin’ locations ― one in Miamisburg and one in Beavercreek. Additional details were not available at this time. The company is also a franchisee of Popeyes and is planning to open a new restaurant on Woodman Drive.