Newsletter: Utility double whammy may raise bills soon

In nominal terms (not adjusted for inflation), the average monthly electric bill for U.S. residential customers last year reached $138, up from $135 in 2022, the EIA reported in April.

Where does this leave you? Once electric prices rise, they rarely fall again.

After years of gradual increases, we may be looking yet again at higher bills. If utility regulators in Ohio are open to the idea, residential energy prices may be rising again in coming months.

Utility bill double whammy: Both AES and CenterPoint seek higher rates

Both AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy last week filed with the state body that governs Ohio utilities, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), to launch the process to raise residential rates.

A spokesman for the PUCO said he expects the process for considering AES Ohio’s proposal to take about 275 days.

Timeline: “The process for a distribution rate case for electric and natural gas company is the same, so CenterPoint and AES’s application will follow a similar timeline,” said Matt Schilling, the PUCO spokesman.

New 117-home subdivision coming to Beavercreek

Whenever I ask Realtors which local markets are hot, I get lots of words, and usually one of those words is “Beavercreek.”

From Greene County Reporter London Bishop, we learn that development firm Oberer has the go-ahead to build more than 100 homes on North Alpha Bellbrook Road in Beavercreek.

The plan: Build 117 single-family homes on 50 acres on the west side of North Alpha Bellbrook Road, just north of the intersection with Indian Ripple Road.

Sierra Nevada’s Dayton ‘Doomsday plane’ work ramps up

My unwritten rule of journalism, No. 17: No opportunity to use the word “doomsday” in a headline should be neglected.

Within a secure hangar near Dayton International Airport, skilled workers are modernizing a Boeing 747-8i to make it suitable as a haven for some of the nation’s most important leaders in the event of war.

The project: Is well underway. Sierra Nevada Corp., or “SNC,” a global aerospace and national security company, recently announced the arrival of the second Boeing 747-8i at its Aviation Innovation and Technology Center.

Why it matters: The aforementioned Air Force contract is one of the largest aircraft modernization contracts awarded to a company other than an original aircraft manufacturer, indicating “a new acquisition approach that truly prioritizes open systems and fosters innovation, speed and life cycle cost competitiveness,” SNC said.

Dayton 2025 budget: Expenses may exceed revenue, requiring one-time solutions

In Dayton, leaders are coming to grips with possibility that general fund revenues will grow next year, but expenditures are expected to grow even more, requiring “one-time budget solutions,” city hall Reporter Cory Frolik tells us.

Shortfall ahead? To address a projected $10.8 million shortfall next year, the city plans to take multiple steps, including dipping into cash reserves and interest earnings.

Of note: If the city taps into its cash reserves, it would be the first time that’s happened in a long time.

New owner to acquire Wilmington’s ATSG in $3.1 billion deal

Big news Monday: A New York investment firm and Wilmington air cargo company ATSG Inc. agreed to a shares-for-cash deal.

Why it matters: ATSG has been growing, particularly since the pandemic, attracting Amazon as an investor and tapping into e-commerce.

Local impact? None, according to Chief Financial Officer Quint Turner, who told me he does not foresee any changes in local employment or to the local corporate headquarters. “I think it’s business as usual for us.”

