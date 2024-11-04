JUST IN: New owner to acquire Wilmington’s ATSG in $3.1 billion deal

Holders of ATSG’s common shares will receive $22.50 per share in cash, ATSG said in a statement, adding that the purchase price is about 29.3% over ATSG’s closing share price Friday, the last full trading day before the announcement, and 45.5% over ATSG’s volume-weighted average price over the previous 90 trading days.

On completion of the deal, ATSG’s shares will no longer trade on NASDAQ, and ATSG will become a private company.

Joe Hete, executive chairman of ATSG’s board, said in a statement: “The agreement with Stonepeak will deliver immediate and certain cash value to ATSG’s shareholders at a substantial premium to recent market prices. With a history dating back to 1980, we are excited to reach this important milestone in our journey.”

ATSG went public in 2003.

Shares of ATSG were up $4.56, a 26.2% rise, in mid-morning trading Monday, trading at about $21.95.

“This transaction reflects the tremendous value of our fleet of in-demand midsize freighter and passenger aircraft, and the strength of our talented teams across ATSG’s businesses,” said Mike Berger, CEO of ATSG.

“ATSG plays a fundamental role in enabling the growth of e-commerce globally in a world that continues to shift away from brick-and-mortar shopping,” said James Wyper, senior managing director and head of transportation and logistics at Stonepeak. “ATSG’s deep relationships with some of the world’s largest e-commerce companies and integrators, combined with the scale and capacity of their fleet and relentless focus on safety and on-time performance, gives us confidence in the company’s trajectory as a sector leader.”

ATSG has seen notable growth and attention in recent years. Amazon has invested in the company, becoming a minority stakeholder in the aircraft leasing business.

By the spring of 2021, Amazon exercised warrants to claim an ownership stake of nearly 20% of ATSG — and was poised to perhaps double that stake in the future.

That evolved from a warrant agreement Amazon had with ATSG since 2016. Amazon could have performed a net share sale of the warrants, which operate something like stock options. But the route Amazon took instead means it paid cash for the warrants (or most of them), making an investment in ATSG of more than $131 million.

In August, the company said that Omni Air International, a wholly owned subsidiary of ATSG, will fly the New England Patriots NFL team under a new long-term agreement.

Messages were left for representatives with ATSG and Stonepeak Monday, with questions about the local employment implications of the acquisition. ATSG is based at Wilmington Air Park.