New 117-home subdivision coming to Beavercreek

The development is targeted to older buyers who wish to “age in place,” CEO George Oberer told city council.

“This community is targeted primarily for empty-nesters,” Oberer said, referencing not only the Beavercreek development but other local Oberer properties. “Most of these residents want to sell their existing home and want to downsize into something that’s maybe more senior-friendly.”

Oberer Land Developers purchased the horse farm at the site in March 2023, and the property was rezoned in October last year.

The single-story, ranch-style homes are required to have a minimum footprint of 1,600 square feet, and two-story homes will be required to have a minimum footprint of 2,550 square feet, excluding garages and porches, according to city documents.

Oberer anticipates the base sales price for the homes to be around $500,000, with the average around $625,000

The subdivision would be constructed in five phases. The first, starting in mid-2025, involves constructing 27 single-family homes and building an access point from South Alpha Bellbrook Road and connection to Debs Drive. Phases 2 and 3, the former expected in 2026, would each involve building 24 single-family homes and the connection to Honey Jane Drive, and phases 4 and 5 will each see construction of 21 single-family homes. The development proposes just over 11 acres of open green space.

The subdivision is also near where Beavercreek schools plan to build a new high school, pending a ballot issue this November.

City council approved the project unanimously Monday.