Newsletter: What electric service reliability means for your business and home

Just in the Columbus area, three large cloud companies have chosen the suburb of New Albany as the home base for new data centers in recent years.

A December 2023 analysis from the North American Electric Reliability Corp. found “clear evidence of growing resource adequacy concerns over the next 10 years.”

In other words, buckle up.

Consumer advocates say AES Ohio should face harsher penalties for failing to keep the lights on

What we found: Dayton electric utility AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light) failed to meet industry standards for how long customers go without power four of the past five years, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

What they’re saying: Representatives of the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel objected this summer as AES Ohio crafted settlements with interested parties over a failure to meet reliability standards in recent years — settlements that would penalize the utility $30,000 for falling short.

That penalty is insufficient, argues Maureen Willis, the state’s consumers’ counsel.

“$30,000 is not really very much money at all for a corporation that’s the size of AES,” she said.

Springfield’s Champion GSE firm has a new owner; job growth expected

The move: A Springfield manufacturing company, Champion GSE, has been acquired by a French aerospace maintenance equipment company, with dozens of new jobs pledged over the next few years.

The potential: Champion’s team has 60 people, and Laurence Choux, communication director for Dedienne, the acquiring company, said Dedienne plans to hire 60 to 80 more people in the next three years.

The Greene says refinancing ends foreclosure case; no comment from Wells Fargo

The background: The 72-acre, 1.1 million square foot Greene Town Center outdoor shopping mall in Beavercreek was the subject of a lawsuit in May. Wells Fargo Bank filed a foreclosure complaint in Greene County Common Pleas Court against the owners of the center, claiming the complex owes the bank about $113 million.

The latest: Representatives of the Greene said the site is no longer in foreclosure after a successful refinancing.

Renovations lead to tighter office market, ‘stabilization,’ new report says

Real estate services firm Colliers releases quarterly reports offering helpful snapshots of community office markets. Where did the Dayton area stand in the most recent quarter?

Negative absorption slows: A third quarter drop in Dayton-area office vacancies was enabled by some properties being taken off the market, Colliers said. Several office buildings were purchased or plucked off the market for renovation.

Higher net absorption represents more space being leased than vacated. Negative absorption means more space is vacated. Dayton is experiencing negative absorption, but at a slower pace compared to previous years.

STEM school to take applications, hold job fair for new Kettering elementary

New students and new employees. The Dayton Regional STEM School is open to both.

Jobs: The STEM school has announced a Dec. 6 jobs fair for educators seeking to join its elementary staff. Details have yet to be announced. For more information about the application process and jobs fair, go to daytonstemschool.org/.

Students: New student applications for the school’s elementary being built at Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park will be available starting Dec. 1.

Students who will be in grades K-2 and 4 next school year can apply through Feb. 7, 2025, to enroll at the school under construction at 2850 Donation Circle, according to the school’s site.

