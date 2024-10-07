STEM school to take applications, hold job fair for new Kettering elementary

The STEM school plans to open the elementary next fall with students in those grades. Crews started building the facility, a $23 million investment, last month.

Students will be admitted through a lottery process, according to the school. Lottery results will be emailed in March, officials said.

The STEM school has also announced a Dec. 6 jobs fair for educators seeking to join its elementary staff. Details have yet to be announced. For more information about the application process and jobs fair, go to daytonstemschool.org/.

The new building will be a 58,000 square foot facility on 9.58 acres the STEM school agreed in April to buy from the city. The site is next to the 6-12 campus at 1724 Woodman Drive.

The school plans to add students in grades 3 and 5 for the 2026-27 school year, officials said.

The new facility, according to the school, will include:

•Four learning pods that hold classrooms, breakout spaces for collaboration, and staff offices.

•Two project labs for students to get hands-on experience using project materials, STEM equipment, and industry-grade technology.

•A “launch pad” common space for collaboration with community partners during project kick-offs and career lessons.

•A large multipurpose Collaboratorium for students and staff to host culture-building activities, school-wide events, project showcases, and extracurriculars

The site will also include a courtyard, wetlands, and pond for observation, research, and discovery

When fully enrolled, the new school will have about 425 students, 45 staff members, 100 parking spaces and accommodate 12 buses, Kettering and school records show.