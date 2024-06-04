Newsletter: What we can learn from Henny Penny, the small company that could — and did

Henny Penny makes fryers and ovens in Preble County, and its origin story involves a small-town restaurant.

“We’re kind of a small company that’s gotten big,” is how Rob Connelly, Henny Penny executive chairman, recently put it.

How? By taking care of customers and employees.

Expanding Henny Penny enjoys sizzling rebound from pandemic

Henny Penny is like a great book: Turn to almost any page in its history, and you’ll find a compelling story.

A small company: Connelly recently hosted visitors from the Dayton Daily News, recalling how the family-owned business became an employee-owned business.

That became big: And he recalled how the company — which established a downtown Dayton outpost not long ago — not only survived but rebounded from the pandemic.

Cities’ deal aims to add internet service options, businesses

The completion of a fiber network will allow a south suburban group to market a section of that system to internet service providers for seven cities, Nick Blizzard has reported.

Connected: The Miami Valley Communications Council plans to sign a long-term deal to allow service providers in Centerville, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton to tap into 17 miles of strands and conduit in its Gateway Fiber Network.

Developer pulls Yellow Springs affordable housing proposal following delays, backlash

What happened: St. Mary Development Corp., the developer for a proposed affordable housing project off Dayton Street in Yellow Springs, has pulled its plans to apply for Ohio affordable housing credits, reporter London Bishop tells us.

Why it matters: The organization, with a partner, wanted $15 million in Ohio Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for one of two sites: the Center for Business and Education, about 20 acres at Dayton Street and East Enon Road, or Morgan Fields, a soccer field at the same intersection.

However: The Center for Business Education, first proposed last fall, is not zoned for residential uses, and would require the co-owners — the Village of Yellow Springs, Cresco Labs, and Antioch College — to come together to change the covenants of the property. And Morgan Fields is owned by Yellow Springs schools.

A contentious school board meeting last week saw members of the board and residents argue both for and against building housing on the school district property.

4 summer events slated at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Writer Alex Cutler explores the busy summer ahead at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

How to go: From blood drives to plane talks to singing sergeants — plus the amazing musuem itself, which always rewards repeated visits — it should be a great summer there.

Collaboration seeks to get folks to ‘Explore Cross Pointe’ businesses

My wife and I were once Friday evening regulars at an Outback restaurant at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center.

That was a while ago. The site has changed considerably over the years.

Explore: “It has changed so much that many people don’t know what is there anymore,” said Charity Yingling, owner of C & C Studios Vintage & Paper Goods.

So, Yingling met with other business owners in the complex and started a new collaboration — Explore Cross Pointe.

