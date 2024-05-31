Owners of Cafe 19 open new breakfast restaurant in Brookville

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“People know us for coffee. They know us for breakfast and Englewood over the last two years has been getting really busy,” said Dillon Allen, who owns the restaurant with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Brunotte, and brother, John Allen. “It’s a really small location and we needed somewhere bigger for people to go.”

The Brookville restaurant will offer customer favorites from the Englewood location, as well as additional items like breakfast platters — allowing customers to get more food for the price. They do not have an espresso machine at this time.

“We make everything fresh and made-to-order still,” Allen said. “Nothing about what we do is different. It’s just on a much bigger scale.”

With Scramble, the owners are looking forward to being more creative with the food being served. They will have breakfast specials each week highlighting something unique.

They also have plans to add lunch options like sandwiches, smash burgers and fresh-cut fries.

Saturday was their first day open in Brookville and Allen said “it went so well.” Ticket times were longer than expected, but by Sunday they had their timing cut in half.

Allen contributed their success to having a team meeting at the end of service each day to talk about how they did. Most of his employees are ServSafe certified or have a degree in hospitality.

“We get the very unique privilege every morning to be the first point of contact for a lot of people,” Allen said. “It is up to us and we have the responsibility to make sure it’s a good one.”

The name of the restaurant pays homage to Cafe 19′s beginnings. Allen said when they opened their doors in Englewood in 2019 they had no idea what they were doing and were scrambling around. From having one location and six employees a year ago to having three locations and 20 employees today, they are proud of their growth.

In the future, they hope to expand to Miamisburg and Middletown. Allen is looking forward to catering opportunities and collaborating with local businesses at the Brookville restaurant.

MORE DETAILS

Scramble by Cafe 19 is located at 302 Market St. in the former space of Home Sweet Home. The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday for its soft opening. A grand opening date will be announced soon with expanded hours.

Cafe 19′s coffee shops are located at 19 E. National Road and 7 S. Miami St. in West Milton.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 326-699-6054.