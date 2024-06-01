Collaboration seeks to get folks to ‘Explore Cross Pointe’ businesses

“It has changed so much that many people don’t know what is there anymore,” said Charity Yingling, owner of C & C Studios Vintage & Paper Goods.

So, Yingling met with other business owners in the complex and started a new collaboration — Explore Cross Pointe.

The Explore Cross Pointe collaboration is independently run by Yingling.

“The purpose is to increase exposure for the new Cross Pointe businesses, and new foot traffic and customers to the new businesses,” she said.

Yingling has experience with marketing and promoting small-business owners.

“Some of the business owners knew that I spearheaded the Vintage Shops of Greater Dayton, and they asked that I do something similar for the businesses at Cross Pointe,” she said. “The goal is to grow to nearly a dozen businesses.”

Nick Moshos, owner of Dot’s Market, was happy to join the Explore Cross Pointe group.

“There’s so many locally owned, independent operators that we wanted to group together and advertise together,” he said.

“There is a lot do to at the Cross Pointe Shopping Centre. As we get into springtime and the warmer weather, get out of the house and come experience everything Cross Pointe has to offer. It’s gigantic and there is a little bit of everything.”

Moshos noted there is a lot of variety among the stores and “it’s all in walking distance, with several fantastic restaurants as well.”

The Dot’s Market store at the Cross Pointe location has been open 14 months.

“Business is good, but we always want to promote and let folks know what is here at the shopping center,” Moshos said.

The Explore Cross Pointe group is planning a mini shop hop for Father’s Day and each store will offer a special promotion. The shop hop will be held June 15 and June 16, and the promotions vary by store.

For Yingling, highlighting new businesses is essential.

“Cross Pointe is great about encouraging local entrepreneurs, so a lot of new businesses are locally owned, as opposed to big box stores,” she said.

“We wanted to make local customers aware of some of the new and upcoming businesses at Cross Pointe. It has been a staple in the area for a long time and many of the businesses have changed and are brand new.”

For more information, visit .facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554991692679, contact Yingling at 937-572-1911 or e-mail cncstudioart@gmail.com.

