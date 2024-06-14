Newsletter: What working with ‘Boss’ Kettering taught this engineer

He was more than the namesake of the city where I live.

Kettering’s resume reads like a lesson in Dayton (and American) industrial history: Joined NCR after college, helped found Dayton Engineering Laboratories Company, better known as “Delco,” designed the electric starting, ignition, and lighting systems for cars, headed research at General Motors, was one of the architects of modern life.

And for a few years, “Boss” Kettering was also the boss of Charles Johnson, a Dayton resident, retired Air Force engineer and the focus of our first story.

‘Brilliant:’ Engineer recalls working with Charles F. Kettering

What’s happening: On June 21, Charles Johnson will be at the The Delco, a new residential community at 115 Madison St., Dayton, as people tour the newly refurbished building near Day Air Ball Park, home of the Dayton Dragons.

What he’s saying: “I worked as close to him (Kettering) as anyone,” Johnson told me. “I knew the man very definitely. He even called me Charlie. I don’t think anyone has ever called me ‘Charlie.’ I was either ‘Chuck’ or ‘Charles.’”

Cedarville students dig deep to help update Air Force pilot helmets

The Miami Valley’s bench of undergraduate talent and know-how have always been impressive. This story is another demonstration of that.

The project: Three Cedarville senior engineering students worked on updating Air Force pilot helmets with an Air Force accommodations group at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in a capstone project in advanced biomechanics technology before they graduated last month.

What they’re saying: Jennifer Whitestone, chief scientist for Fairborn defense contractor STI-TEC, has worked with the Air Force since 1987. She has seen plenty of design students from different universities over the years.

“I can tell you, hands down, this is the best team of students I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

Dayton may increase permissive tax on motor vehicle registrations

The city of Dayton is considering increasing its permissive tax on motor vehicle registrations, to generate revenue for road and infrastructure improvements, reporter Cornelius Frolik recently told us.

The tax: Municipalities in Ohio may approve up to half a dozen $5 levies — they cannot charge more than $30 per vehicle registration per year, says the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

The change: Dayton’s current permissive tax rate is $25, meaning if this proposal is approved, it would max out the Gem City’s permissive tax allowance.

The new $5 permissive tax would be paid by people who register vehicles with the Ohio Bureau of Vehicles within the city of Dayton. The new ordinance would take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

What is a ‘smart lane’ and why is it on my interstate?

Mandy Gambrell can answer these important questions for you.

The what lane? The Ohio Department of Transportation has opened a “SmartLane” along Interstate 275 West between Loveland-Madeira Road and Reed Hartman Highway.

The lane, designed to alleviate congestion at peak traffic hours, opened Monday. The more-than $22 million project widened the median shoulder in that area.

Money graf: Most typically, the SmartLane will be open during rush hours, from approximately 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays, and the speed within this section of the interstate will be reduced to 55-mph.

The continuing saga of pickleball in Riverside

Reporter Nick Blizzards has the latest details.

What’s happening: The city of Riverside is reviewing plans by Dayton Pickleball Club LLC, which aims to address what its leaders see as demand for a large, dedicated, local site for the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

What might happen: A proposed pickleball complex on 12 acres of long-dormant Riverside land calls for more than 18 indoor courts, which developers say would make it the largest facility of its kind in the state.

