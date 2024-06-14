Harbor Freight’s Englewood store to open this month, new Centerville site later

BreakingNews
46 minutes ago
Tool and equipment retailer Harbor Freight will open its new Englewood store later this month, one of two new Dayton-area sites for the chain.

Located at 606 Taywood Road just off Main Street, the store will open Saturday, June 29, at 8 a.m. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Harbor Freight Englewood joins the Northmont Plaza Shopping Center in a unit that was previously occupied by Aldi. The grocer relocated south to 1190 S. Main St., closer to I-70, in 2016.

Construction of the tool shop began earlier this year and brought between 25 to 30 new jobs, including seasonal and permanent positions.

The new store is the 65th Harbor Freight Tools location to open in Ohio. A Centerville store is expected to open later this summer at 5675 Wilmington Pike, immediately north of I-675. Other locations in the region include Miamisburg, Xenia, Middletown, and Dayton.

The store stocks a large selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and more.

Based in California, Harbor Freight opened its first store in 1980. The company now operates more than 1,400 locations across the U.S.

