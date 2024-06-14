Harbor Freight’s Englewood store to open this month, new Centerville site later

Harbor Freight Englewood joins the Northmont Plaza Shopping Center in a unit that was previously occupied by Aldi. The grocer relocated south to 1190 S. Main St., closer to I-70, in 2016.

Construction of the tool shop began earlier this year and brought between 25 to 30 new jobs, including seasonal and permanent positions.

The new store is the 65th Harbor Freight Tools location to open in Ohio. A Centerville store is expected to open later this summer at 5675 Wilmington Pike, immediately north of I-675. Other locations in the region include Miamisburg, Xenia, Middletown, and Dayton.

The store stocks a large selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and more.

Based in California, Harbor Freight opened its first store in 1980. The company now operates more than 1,400 locations across the U.S.