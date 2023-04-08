Certification of proposed reproduction rights amendment must stand, AG says

Yost and Pfeiffer go on to say the court cannot issue a writ of mandamus — which would be a judicial order to the Ohio Ballot Board in this case, forcing the board to change its decision — on “so thin a showing.” They later conclude that the arguments from relators DeBlase and Giroux, as well as their other supporters from other Right to Life organizations, to be “arguments on the substance of the proposed amendment” rather than the role of the Ohio Ballot Board.

“The Ballot Board correctly ignored these substantive arguments, decided the petition contained one amendment, and certified it as drafted,” Yost and Pfeiffer say.

In the merit brief filed this week by the petitioners for the proposed amendment, they say the proposed amendment all relate to one general purpose or object, saying “all of the proposed amendment’s provisions deal with decision-making related to reproduction.” Counsel for the petitioners, Donald J. McTigue of McTigue & Colombo, LLC and the ACLU of Ohio, say in this brief the relators’ “analytical approach is misguided.” McTigue says “calling abortion ‘unique’ does not mean that abortion is unrelated to the common purpose of the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

The petitioners response goes on to say there is “no evidence of deceit or logrolling,” as well as say the relators “failed to establish that the Ballot Board abused its discretion.” The petitioners also say the writ of mandamus should be denied as it would violate Ohioan’s rights under the Ohio Constitution, which allows for citizen-led proposed amendments to the state constitution.

A reply brief filed by the relators from Cincinnati Right to Life on Friday reiterated statements that abortion is a “unique act.” The relators’ brief filed Friday says the Ohio Ballot Board “conveniently attempts to recast the actual language involved” and “the failure to exercise any discretion constitute an abuse of discretion” on behalf of the board. The relators continue to say abortion should not be included with the statements regarding reproductive decisions and ask the court to have the board vacate its previous decision on the proposed amendment.