Kroger locations in Butler County, other areas add sports betting kiosks

3760 Paxton Avenue (Hyde Park)

11390 Montgomery Road (Symmes Twp.)

4613 Marburg Avenue (Oakley)

1 West Corry Street (Corryville)

3636 Springdale Road (Colerain Twp.)

100 East Court Street (Downtown)

5910 Harrison Road (Green Twp.)

7580 Beechmont Avenue (Anderson Twp.)

560 Wessel Drive (Fairfield)

5250 Newtown Drive (Liberty Twp.)

7300 Yankee Road (Middletown)

3033 Heritage Green Drive (Monroe)

210 Sterling Run Boulevard (Mount Orab)

8000 Princeton Glendale Road (West Chester Twp.)

The Ohio Casino Control Commission first approved licenses for 41 Kroger stores statewide in September 2022. These locations are the first in the Tri-State to have kiosks.

While bettors in Ohio can visit local sportsbooks or wager online, kiosks are available as a convenient way to place bets that do not include futures, props or live bets.

First-time bettors must show some form of ID to prove they are at least 21, as well as submit a credit/debit card to verify that they can pay for the bet. Once they have an account, bettors can place single bets or parlays on most popular sports with cash or card.

Once the bet is placed, the kiosk will spit out a printed bet ticket. If the winning ticket is worth $600 or less, it can be redeemed at any location that hosts a kiosk. If the winning ticket is over $600, it must be either mailed to the Ohio Lottery central office or dropped off at the lottery’s regional offices.