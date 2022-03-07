Diesel fuel spills into creek in Clinton County

Crews continue to clean up a large diesel fuel spill into a Clinton County waterway that injured and killed wildlife.
The spill was reported Saturday afternoon to the Wilmington Fire Department, and the source was identified as a fuel storage tank on R+L Carriers property at 600 Gillam Road, according to a release from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.
The amount of fuel released from the freight company into Dutch Creek in Liberty Twp. was not known but it has not affected public water systems, the county EMA stated.
Crews built under-flow dams to allow vacuum collection of diesel on the surface of the creek. Cleanup is expected to take at least another 48 hours, according to the EMA.
We are waiting on return requests for comment from the Clinton County EMA, R+L Carriers and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and will update this report.
