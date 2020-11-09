Ohio AG backs GOP lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Yost announced the filing of a legal argument Monday afternoon in the case Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar. The lawsuit by the Pennsylvania GOP protests the state Supreme Court’s decision to allow mail-in ballots three additional days to arrive. The suit argues the extension violated federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

“This constitutional question will come up again in future elections. It is in the best interest of all Ohioans — all of America — to gain a definitive answer, regardless of politics,” Yost stated in the release.