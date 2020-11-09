Ohio AG backs GOP lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining several other Republican attorneys general arguing in favor of a GOP lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Yost announced the filing of a legal argument Monday afternoon in the case Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar. The lawsuit by the Pennsylvania GOP protests the state Supreme Court’s decision to allow mail-in ballots three additional days to arrive. The suit argues the extension violated federal law and the U.S. Constitution.
“This constitutional question will come up again in future elections. It is in the best interest of all Ohioans — all of America — to gain a definitive answer, regardless of politics,” Yost stated in the release.
President Donald Trump was ahead in votes in Pennsylvania before the mail-in ballots pushed his opponent, now presumed President-elect Joe Biden to a lead in the commonwealth.
In all, 10 Republican state attorneys general, including those from Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma filed the amicus brief, which can submitted to the court by someone who has an interest in the case but isn’t a party to the case.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had unanimously upheld the three-day extension set by Democratic state officials concerned about Postal Service delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported.