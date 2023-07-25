BreakingNews
Ohio amendment ensuring access to abortion certified for November ballot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio News
By
35 minutes ago
Marijuana petitioners to get 10 extra days to meet sufficient valid signatures

A proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would ensure access to abortion will come before voters on Nov. 7 after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday certified the petitioners met the requirements to have the citizen-led initiative placed on the ballot.

Tuesday was the deadline for the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to certify the petitions for this statewide initiative, along with a proposed statute from another citizen-led initiative regarding recreational marijuana. The proposed “Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis” did not receive enough valid signatures to be placed on the November ballot yet, but petitioners have another 10 days to come up with an additional 679 valid signatures.

Abortion-rights groups filed petitions on July 5 with LaRose’s office in Columbus to get a proposed amendment on the November ballot that would add a right to abortion to the Ohio Constitution.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the umbrella organization leading the effort, collected more than 700,000 signatures, and of those, approximately 413,487 needed to be deemed valid signatures in order to qualify for the fall statewide vote.

LaRose certified the petitioners submitted 495,938 total valid signatures on behalf of the proposed statewide initiative and that signatures from 55 counties met or exceeded the 5% needed.

“These results, recorded on the enclosed document, indicate that petitioners filed a sufficient number of valid signatures and satisfied the requirements,” LaRose said in his letter to the petitioners. “Therefore, in the absence of judicial direction to the contrary, I will direct the boards of election to place the proposed amendment on the November 7, 2023 General Election ballot.”

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

