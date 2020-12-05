X

Ohio lawmaker tests positive, was working at Statehouse this week

State Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Twp., Delaware County

By Jen Balduf
Republican rep.: ‘Stop making this political. Please wear a mask’

An Ohio lawmaker who tested positive Friday for COVID-19 after he worked most of the week at the Statehouse is urging people to stop making the pandemic a political issue and to wear a mask.

Rep. Rick Carfagna, a Delaware County Republican, said he awoke Thursday with a 102.7-degree fever along with body aches and a cough. He was able to get tested quickly and learned the positive results Friday for the coronavirus, he wrote in a Facebook post.

Carfagna, who was last at the Statehouse on Wednesday, has been wearing a mask while some Republican lawmakers have not.

“Those who know me know that I have tried to practice good habits to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. I fully understand that these measures are not a foolproof inoculation against the virus, but I am praying today they have helped spare others from falling ill because of me,” he wrote.

“Stop making this political. PLEASE wear a mask, wash your hands, sanitize surfaces, keep a safe distance from others, and avoid large gatherings. As unpleasant as this illness is, had I not worn a mask and practiced responsible behavior my misery would be compounded with even more guilt wondering if I may have directly infected others.”

