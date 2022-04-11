VOTER GUIDE: Ohio Governor Republican candidates

Employment: Owner, Blystone Farm

Community involvement: Ohio Sheep Improvement Board, past member

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking office because our state government picked winners and losers during the pandemic, shutting mom and pop stores while allowing “big box” corporations to stay open. In addition, the votes of my son, wife, and my own were not counted in the 2020 General Election in Franklin County. They can show where we signed the poll book, but there is no record of us voting on the Secretary of State website. After these incidents, I didn’t believe there was a candidate running who would stand up for my rights without the influence of special interests. So I decided to run to give Ohioans that choice.

Why should voters elect you? I am the only constitutional conservative running for office. We will not take special interest money. I have no holdings in corporate stock that could influence my decisions. If voters want to hire someone that will hold the line on our constitutional rights, end the culture of corruption in Columbus, and ensure our children are protected and educated from the womb to the workforce, then there is only one clear choice.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Our platform has three main pillars: restoring freedom, fiscal accountability and protecting our future. The freedom to choose what goes in our bodies has to be protected and the freedom to choose our elected officials must be restored. The third, but certainly not last, is protecting our children.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? If Ohio is still fighting for medical freedom in January of 2023, I will sign an executive order on day one enforcing Article 1 Section 21 of the Ohio Constitution outlawing vax mandates and vax passports. Ohio ranks in the bottom half of every meaningful category of government effectiveness. We will reduce spending on noncritical expenditures and outsource functions where privatization would bring a higher quality result at a lower cost. We will reallocate some of that spending to areas where investment is needed for Ohio to thrive. Ohio ranks (poorly) in the country in human trafficking. The Human Trafficking Task Force reports into the Admin Division of the Ohio State Patrol and their key performance metric is “# of victims identified.” Every year they pat themselves on the back because they become more effective and efficient at identifying victims. I will elevate the task force to report into a cabinet level position and we will measure “# of convictions” and “cumulative years sentenced to prison.”

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am running for the people of Ohio. This was the last thing I ever saw myself doing, but the people didn’t have a choice of someone who would stand up for them. We were going to have to hold our noses and vote for the lessor of two evils. No more, Ohioans now have a real choice. They can choose to hire patriots instead of politicians.

Mike DeWine

No response

Ron Hood

No response

Jim Renacci

No response