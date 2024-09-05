OPN Sept 5 send

***

Ohio Secretary of State floats dropbox ban, proof of citizenship for voters

• The news: Ohio’s chief elections officer Secretary of State Frank LaRose made a splash last week when he asked the legislature to change the law to require Ohioans prove their citizenship before registering to vote using state forms and requested that the state eliminate drop boxes, which he has assured were safe in the past.

• LaRose quote: “While it may be unrealistic to accomplish these reforms before the upcoming election, they are nonetheless changes that should be considered as soon as possible,” he wrote in a letter to legislative leaders.

• Who can vote now?: It’s illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. States and localities, meanwhile, can determine for themselves their voting requirements, and Ohioans have steadfastly banned any non-citizens from voting. Plus, Ohio voter registration forms require voters to attest that they are indeed U.S. citizens, subject to legal penalties.

• How are drop boxes used?: Ohio allows one secure ballot box at each local county board of elections in the state for the purposes of returning absentee ballots by hand. Ballot boxes are under video surveillance, emptied regularly, and can be used at all times of the day.

• Local support: LaRose’s move against ballot boxes more or less echo that of Dayton-area state Sen. Niraj Antani, who introduced legislation to rid Ohio of ballot drop boxes in order to ensure integrity. His bill, dropped in 2023, has largely been ignored by the Ohio Senate.

• Intra-party push back: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scoffed at the idea of getting rid of ballot boxes and ensured voters that Ohio’s elections are safe.

• Advocate’s view: “I would like the Secretary of State to focus on inviting voters in and getting ready for election 2024 rather than thinking of additional obstacles or to cause Ohioans to question the integrity of our elections,” said Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group focused on voting rights and election issues.

• Here’s the full story by Lynn Hulsey.

Wittenberg faculty protest against cost-cutting board

• The news: On the second day of the school year, Wittenberg University faculty overwhelming voted no confidence in the university’s board of directors following a decision to eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff made in mid-August in an effort to ensure a “sustainable” Wittenberg.

• The faculty’s resolution: “The Board of Directors of Wittenberg University no longer enjoys the confidence of the faculty of Wittenberg University. A pattern of decision-making over several years has culminated in board actions that the faculty cannot ignore and to which it must object.”

• What’s next?: It is not clear whether any of the cuts will happen immediately. Previous reports said faculty who are slated to be cut would not be affected until 2025-26, because they are under contract for at least this school year. University staff hoped to get at least 60 days notice of cuts, based on federal laws around mass layoffs.

• Here’s the full story from Lee McClory.

Local political news of the week

• Duly elected or vengeful?: Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who resigned his post after being convicted of a felony that he has since been cleared of, sued his replacement Nancy Nix last week in an attempt to get his “duly elected” office back. Her response? “I think it’s vengeance, he has scores to settle and I’m just in the way.” Denise Callahan has the full story.

• New citizens: After a yearslong process, 20 Dayton-area individuals took the field at a Dayton Dragons game last week to recite their oaths and finally become U.S. citizens. “It’s a feeling that’s difficult to describe,” said Hugo Ortega, a West Carrollton resident who was born in Mexico and became an American citizen Tuesday night. Here’s the full contributed report.

• Centerville school cuts loom: After several failed levies and ahead of another shot this November, Centerville City Schools leaders drafted a list of proposed money saving measures that would cut back on fine arts, sports teams, after school programs and busing for all high school students in coming years. Eric Schwartzberg has the full story.

• Park levy: In November, Montgomery County residents will have their say on a proposed 10-year, 1-mill levy that would essentially maintain Five River MetroParks current facilities. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 property $35 per year. Sydney Dawes has the story.

State political news of the week

• Juvenile justice reform: Gov. Mike DeWine threw his weight behind a set of 26 recommendations a state task force produced to improve juvenile justice outcomes in the state, following a 2023 news cycle that highlighted bleak shortcomings within the state’s system. Here’s my story on the event.

• Online casino games: From the same Dayton-area state senator who legalized sports betting comes a push to legalize online casino gaming such as digital slots, poker or table games, commonly referred to as igaming. Here’s my story on Sen. Niraj Antani’s newest bill.

• More abortion restrictions fall: A Hamilton County judge recently granted a temporary injunction on Ohio’s FDA label restriction on abortion medication, meaning doctors can prescribe the drug mifepristone off-label, a common practice among physicians for other medications. Sam Wildow has the full story.

National political news of the week

• Immigration impacts on this election: Immigration is one of the most polarizing issues in this year’s presidential and U.S. Senate races, including in Ohio where swelling immigrant populations challenge some cities like Springfield, which drew thousands of Haitian immigrants in the last few years, and ad spending is high. For more on this, here’s Lynn Hulsey’s full piece.

• ‘A brave and courageous people’: Former Dayton Congressman Tony Hall has returned from a visit to Ukraine impressed with the how the nation and its people are resisting Russian occupation. Tom Gnau detailed the former statesman’s trip.