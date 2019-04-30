X

It’s Bubble Tea Day! Where can you get it in Dayton?

Millions of Milk Tea, a Taiwanese-inspired bubble tea retailer that touts its “authentic oriental flavor,” will open at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe this summer.
Millions of Milk Tea, a Taiwanese-inspired bubble tea retailer that touts its “authentic oriental flavor,” will open at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe this summer.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Do | April 30, 2019
By Sarah Franks

It’s National Bubble Tea Day!

We’ve heard this question before, and we figured it was time to answer it. But first: what exactly IS bubble tea, and why have people been going crazy for it?

According to Mic.com, it's a "drink that features a base made from tea, fruit, coffee or milk and chewy 'pearls' at the bottom of the cup."

ExploreJUST IN: Grand opening set for new Yellow Springs distillery and winery ‘Tuck-N-Red’s’

The pearls are called boba, and they're actually balls of tapioca. Tapioca is a starch extracted from cassava root that's naturally gluten-free and typically made into flour, according to the Huffington Post.

The drink comes from Taiwan, where it can be found virtually everywhere. In Dayton, it’s a little less common, but here are a few places to try it.

🥤Blossom Juicy Bar

2801 S. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Dayton’s first bubble tea brick and mortar opened in summer 2019 and has since become a popular destination. The tiny building has a side drive-thru window, and there’s often a line of customers eagerly awaiting to order from Blossom’s extensive menu of bubble tea and juice flavors.

ExploreDayton’s first bubble tea brick and mortar is now open

🥤 Wat da Pho

3464 Pentagon Blvd. C, Dayton

The restaurant has eight flavors to choose from: Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Taro, Matcha Green Tea, Thai Tea and Honeydew.

🥤Ginger & Spice Asian Bistro

1105 Brown St., Dayton

There is a delicious-sounding Brown Sugar Bubble Tea on their menu, which sounds like a dessert itself.

🥤Pho Mi Vietnamese Restaurant

8990 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton 

Pho Mi “Boba Tea” flavors include strawberry, mango, Taro, coffee, green tea, black tea, honey dew and papaya.

🥤Pho District

4474 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek

This Vietnamese restaurant located at The Greene offers bubble tea in a variety of flavors including milk tea, strawberry, mango, pineapple, taro, honeydew, green tea and Thai tea for $4.75.

🥤🚚💨 Billie Gold Bubble Tea 

Dayton has a bubble tea truck! Billie Gold Bubble Tea offers a variety of bubble-tea beverages, including a signature drink called the Rose Gold, described in a release as “a sweet and refreshing coconut milk tea” with rose, tapioca balls and cold-brew coffee from Press coffee shop in Dayton.

The fourth annual Dayton Barbecue Rodeo took over the Yellow Cab in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 27. More than a dozen food trucks and purveyors served their barbecue to compete in amateur and people's choice competitions. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The fourth annual Dayton Barbecue Rodeo took over the Yellow Cab in downtown Dayton on Saturday, April 27. More than a dozen food trucks and purveyors served their barbecue to compete in amateur and people's choice competitions. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Did we miss any places in Dayton that serve bubble tea? Drop us a line and let us know: contact@dayton.com.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.