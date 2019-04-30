It’s Bubble Tea Day! Where can you get it in Dayton?

It’s National Bubble Tea Day!
We’ve heard this question before, and we figured it was time to answer it. But first: what exactly IS bubble tea, and why have people been going crazy for it?
According to Mic.com, it's a "drink that features a base made from tea, fruit, coffee or milk and chewy 'pearls' at the bottom of the cup."
The pearls are called boba, and they're actually balls of tapioca. Tapioca is a starch extracted from cassava root that's naturally gluten-free and typically made into flour, according to the Huffington Post.
The drink comes from Taiwan, where it can be found virtually everywhere. In Dayton, it’s a little less common, but here are a few places to try it.
2801 S. Dixie Drive, Dayton
Dayton’s first bubble tea brick and mortar opened in summer 2019 and has since become a popular destination. The tiny building has a side drive-thru window, and there’s often a line of customers eagerly awaiting to order from Blossom’s extensive menu of bubble tea and juice flavors.
3464 Pentagon Blvd. C, Dayton
The restaurant has eight flavors to choose from: Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Taro, Matcha Green Tea, Thai Tea and Honeydew.
1105 Brown St., Dayton
There is a delicious-sounding Brown Sugar Bubble Tea on their menu, which sounds like a dessert itself.
8990 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
Pho Mi “Boba Tea” flavors include strawberry, mango, Taro, coffee, green tea, black tea, honey dew and papaya.
4474 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek
This Vietnamese restaurant located at The Greene offers bubble tea in a variety of flavors including milk tea, strawberry, mango, pineapple, taro, honeydew, green tea and Thai tea for $4.75.
Dayton has a bubble tea truck! Billie Gold Bubble Tea offers a variety of bubble-tea beverages, including a signature drink called the Rose Gold, described in a release as “a sweet and refreshing coconut milk tea” with rose, tapioca balls and cold-brew coffee from Press coffee shop in Dayton.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Did we miss any places in Dayton that serve bubble tea? Drop us a line and let us know: contact@dayton.com.