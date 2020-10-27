10 area teams to play in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Tickets will be limited, but the Premier Health Flyin' To The Hoop high school basketball event has a schedule and is ready to play for the 19th time.
Eric Horstman announced the field and 19-game schedule during an online news conference Tuesday morning. Tickets went on sale at noon today on the Flyin' website, but quantities will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Horstman said he is working to get a waiver to increase attendance.
The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 15-18 at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena, however, Horstman said he might look at other possible venues because of the limitations of how many fans will be allowed to attend at Trent.
Flyin' will tip off Friday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. with two national games. Horstman scheduled this way for the first time last year to accommodate travel needs. The attendance was good and fans like it so much that he decided to start that way again.
Hamilton Heights of Tennessee and La Lumiere of Indiana meet in the first game. Game 2 is AZ Compass Prep of Arizona vs. ISA Andrews Osborne from northeast Ohio.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday games begin at 11:30 a.m. Six games will be played Saturday and Sunday and five on Monday.
Ten games will involve top area teams:
● Beavercreek vs. Crestwood Prep of Canada, Saturday, 1:15
● Centerville vs. Lutheran East, Saturday, 6:30
● Springfield vs. Massillon Jackson, Sunday, 11:30
● Alter vs. Akron Buchtel, Sunday, 1:15
● Trotwood vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Sunday, 3
● Chaminade Julienne vs. Yorkville Christian of Illinois, Sunday, 6:30
● Wayne vs. Gahanna Lincoln, Sunday, 8:15
● Fenwick vs. Lovett School of Georgia, Monday, 11:30
● Dunbar vs. Lima Shawnee, Monday, 3
● Fairmont vs. Taft, Monday, 6:30
The annual girls game will start Saturday’s action at 11:30 with Springboro and Beavercreek.