10 area teams to play in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Eric Horstman announced the field and 19-game schedule during an online news conference Tuesday morning. Tickets went on sale at noon today on the Flyin' website, but quantities will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Horstman said he is working to get a waiver to increase attendance.

The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 15-18 at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena, however, Horstman said he might look at other possible venues because of the limitations of how many fans will be allowed to attend at Trent.