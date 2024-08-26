High School Football: 12 outstanding performers from Week 1

Explore Week 1 roundup

Here is a look at some of the top performances from the area:

Devin McCormick, Stebbins

Completed 15 of 23 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns as the Indians rallied to beat Shawnee 35-34.

Deshawn Cunningham and Brayden Walters, Stebbins

Of course, McCormick couldn’t do it alone: Cunningham caught eight passes for 143 yards while Walters had 178 yards on five grabs. Both had a pair of touchdown catches.

Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine

Ohio State verbal commit completed 17 of 27 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns as the Chieftans took care of Sidney on opening night. He also ran for 77 yards and two more touchdowns.

Braylon Newcomb, Bellefontaine

Senior caught 13 of St. Clair’s passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his Bellefontaine debut.

Jamison Kitna, Lakota East

Completed 26 of 42 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns with an interception as the Thunderhawks lost to Centerville 31-21.

Teaunn Hunter, Wayne

Senior receiver took over at quarterback and ran for 181 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. He also completed four of seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

(Get to know more about Hunter here)

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Isaiah Thompson, Wayne

Ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for the Warriors.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Colt Coffey, Cedarville

Ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries as the Indians opened with a 42-0 win at Fayetteville-Perry.

Julian Daniels, Kenton Ridge

Completed 13 of 17 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars beat Mechanicsburg 35-21.

Aiden Lowery and Malachi Maddox-Ringer, Chaminade Julienne

Lowery ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat Miamisburg 21-10 in Dayton. Maddox-Ringer added 135 yards and another touchdown on 14 carries for CJ.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

