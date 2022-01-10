Hamburger icon
2021 NFL Playoff Schedule: How to watch the games on wild-card weekend

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) to fumble the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) to fumble the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Credit: David Becker

Sports
By John Boyle
39 minutes ago

The NFL playoff schedule is out.

The Bengals host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium. A

Below are the matchups and TV information for Super WIld Card Weekend, which features the NFL’s first Monday night playoff game. As the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, the Titans and Packers have first-round byes.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

Raiders (5) at Bengals (4), 4:30 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7

Patriots (6) at Bills (3), 8:15 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

Eagles (7) at Buccaneers (2), 1 p.m., Fox

49ers (6) at Cowboys (3), 4:30 p.m., CBS, Nickelodeon

Steelers (7) at Chiefs (2), 8:15 p.m., NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Cardinals (5) at Rams (4), 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN

