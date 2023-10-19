2024 recruit from Florida puts Dayton in final five

Ethan Lathan, a 6-foot-10 center in the class of 2024, put the Dayton Flyers in his final five, according to multiple reports Wednesday. He will announce his decision at noon Friday, according to Travis Branham, of 247Sports.com.

Lathan will also consider LSU, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion and Indiana State. He ranks 116th in the nation in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports.com. He received an offer from Dayton in April.

Lathan is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and attended Calvary Christian last year. That’s the same school Dayton freshman Marvel Allen attended for two years. Like Allen, who played his senior year at Montverde Academy, Lathan will attend a prep school as a senior: AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz.

Dayton junior DaRon Holmes II played at Compass Prep as a senior after starting his season with Montverde.

Lathan is the second 2024 recruit to put the Flyers in his final five this month. Jaden Smith, a 6-foot-11 center in the class of 2024, narrowed his list of college choices to Dayton, Loyola Chicago, Arizona State, DePaul and Fordham

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

