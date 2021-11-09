3 ways to follow the Flyers this season

dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton's Kaleb Washington dunks against Cedarville in an exhibition game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Kaleb Washington dunks against Cedarville in an exhibition game on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
58 minutes ago

The 2021-22 Dayton Flyers basketball season is here, and that’s music to the ears of the best college basketball fans in the country, the Flyer Faithful.

In addition to reading stories in the Dayton Dally News and on the DaytonDailyNews.com website, here are three additional ways subscribers can follow the Flyers:

>Check out our Flyers Extra page in the Sports section of the Dayton Daily News ePaper after every game this season for analysis, photos, stats and standouts.

>Every two weeks, beginning Nov. 21, read our eight-page Flyer Connection section in your Sunday paper with news and features on the current Flyers, as well as a look back at past UD greats.

> Every Friday, get complete coverage from our trusted sports team — beat writer David Jablonski and columnist Tom Archdeacon — delivered to your inbox in our Flyer Connection newsletter. Sign up here.

