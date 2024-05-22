A-10 tournament finds home for 2026

“We are excited to return to Pittsburgh in 2026 to celebrate the league’s history in a city that was integral to the beginning of the Atlantic 10,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. “Pittsburgh is an amazing city with a very rich sports history. It has previously been a tremendous host for the A-10 Championship, both in 2017, and in the first six years of the conference.”

The A-10 also announced the tournament would revert to its old format, starting on Wednesday and ending on Sunday. In the last two tournaments at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the tournament started on Tuesday and had an off day for the four semifinalists on Friday before the semifinals were played on Saturday.

The 2025 A-10 tournament will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It was also played there in 2018, when No. 3 seed Davidson beat No. 1 seed Rhode Island in the final, and in 2022, when No. 6 Richmond beat No. 1 Davidson in the championship.