BreakingNews
2 dead in morning shooting in Dayton

A-10 tournament finds home for 2026

Event will be played in Pittsburgh for first time since 2017

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

Sports
By
16 minutes ago
X

The Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament will return to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in 2026, the league announced Tuesday.

The A-10 last played its tournament in Pittsburgh in 2017. Dayton was the No. 1 seed that season and lost to Davidson in the quarterfinals. No. 4 seed Rhode Island beat No. 2 Virginia Commonwealth in the championship game.

“We are excited to return to Pittsburgh in 2026 to celebrate the league’s history in a city that was integral to the beginning of the Atlantic 10,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. “Pittsburgh is an amazing city with a very rich sports history. It has previously been a tremendous host for the A-10 Championship, both in 2017, and in the first six years of the conference.”

The A-10 also announced the tournament would revert to its old format, starting on Wednesday and ending on Sunday. In the last two tournaments at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the tournament started on Tuesday and had an off day for the four semifinalists on Friday before the semifinals were played on Saturday.

The 2025 A-10 tournament will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It was also played there in 2018, when No. 3 seed Davidson beat No. 1 seed Rhode Island in the final, and in 2022, when No. 6 Richmond beat No. 1 Davidson in the championship.

In Other News
1
Abbott handcuffs Padres as Reds rebound from disastrous road trip
2
Bengals funding $100-200 million in improvements to Paycor Stadium
3
Wright State baseball: Former pitcher Vore becomes slugging outfielder
4
Dragons’ fan favorite promoted to Double-A Chattanooga
5
Former Flyer Camara makes big impact as rookie in Portland

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top