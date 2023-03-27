A-10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference in 2023

As of Friday, March 24, the list of men’s college basketball players who have entered the transfer portal since the start of last season numbered more than 940, according to VerbalCommits.com. That’s an average of 2.6 players per team. The number will grow in the weeks ahead.
The Dayton Flyers have five players on the list: Richard Amaefule, who entered the portal on Thursday after seasons at Dayton; R.J. Blakney, who entered the portal on Wednesday after three seasons at UD; Mustapha Amzil, who also played three seasons at UD before entering the portal on Tuesday; and Tyrone Baker and Kaleb Washington, who left the program on back-to-back days in December. Only Baker, who committed to a junior college program (Florida SouthWestern State College) in January, has picked a new school.
It’s possible to remake a roster in one offseason these days. St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt talked about that at Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day in October in a story posted on A10Talk.com.
“We had four guys that could have come back left,” Schmidt said. “It’s unfortunate but it’s a part of the college basketball landscape right now. I don’t agree with it. But it is what it is. You have to adjust it. We don’t have big NIL money. So we try to get kids that are at lower levels who have had success. We are trying to get kids who are looking for a challenge, not for money. I’m not saying this is going to work, but that is what we are trying to do.”
Here’s a breakdown of how the portal has affected each of the A-10 programs. Who have they lost? Who have they gained? It’s still early in the process. This story will be updated throughout the spring.
Davidson
Lost: Desmond Watson, 6-5, So., G, 9.4 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 32 games (New school: TBD); Michael Katsock, 6-8, So., F, 0, 1.3, 3 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Angelo Brizzi, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.0, 10.8, 9 (Former school: Villanova).
Dayton
Lost: Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, R-So., F, 9.3 points per game; 29.6 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD); R.J. Blakney, 6-6, G/F, 6.1, 23.7, 30 (New school: TBD); Kaleb Washington, 6-7, So., F, 1.5, 8.5, 2 (New school: TBD); Richard Amaefule, 6-9, R-So., F, 0.9, 3.3, 7 (New school: TBD); and Tyrone Baker, 6-11, R-Fr., F, no appearances in 2022-23 (New school: Florida SouthWestern State College).
Gained: None.
Duquesne
Lost: Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, R-Jr., F, 5.7 points per game, 12 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Fordham
Lost: Luke Hardenburg, 6-5, Fr., G, 0 points, 0.7 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
George Mason
Lost: Josh Oduro, 6-9, Jr., F, 15.6 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 33 games (New school: TBD); Ronald Polite III, 6-2, Jr., G, 11.5, 30.8, 30 (New school: TBD); Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, Fr., G, 4.1, 13.9, 33 (New school: Providence); Elvis Nnaji, 6-9, Fr., F; 0.5, 4.0, 13 (New school: TBD); and Blake Jones, 6-10, So., F, 0.4, 6.0, 23 (New school: TBD); Ginika Ojiako, 6-10, Gr., F, 4.2, 10.6, 33 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
George Washington
Lost: Noel Brown 6-11, Jr., C, 3.2, 11.2, 32 (New school: TBD); Daniel Nixon, 6-7, So., F, 2.0 points per game, 3.0 minutes per game, 1 game (New school: TBD); Qwanzi Samuels, 6-9, Sr., F, 1.6, 7.9, 29 (New school: TBD); and Jabari West Jr., 6-8, Fr., F, no stats (New school: South Plains College);
Gained: None.
La Salle
Lost: Josh Nickleberry, 6-4, Sr., G, 10.9 points per game, 24.5 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Loyola Chicago
Lost: Marquise Kennedy, 6-1, Jr., G, 7.5 points per game, 24.0 minutes per game, 29 games (New school: TBD); Jacob Hutson, 6-11, So., C, 1.8, 5.9, 25 (New school: Northern Iowa); and Saint Thomas, 6-7, So., F, 3.2, 18.3, 14 (New school: TBD); Nolan Marold, 6-8, Fr., F, 0.0, 1.4, 6 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Dame Adelekun, 6-8, Jr., F, 13.8, 23.3, 27 (Previous school: Dartmouth).
Massachusetts
Lost: Noah Fernandes, 5-11, Sr., G, 13.4 points per game, 29.5 minutes per game, 11 games (New school: TBD); and Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr., F, 8.7, 19.6, 30 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Rhode Island
Lost: Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, R-So., G, 16.4 points per game, 34.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, So., G, 14.3, 29.1, 23 (New school: TBD); Abdou Samb, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 3.6, 17.6, 30 (New school: TBD); and Sebastian Thomas, 6-1, So., G, 5.9, 22.8, 31 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Richmond
Lost: Malcolm Dread, 6-4, R-Fr., G, 0.0 points per game, 2.0 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
St. Bonaventure
Lost: Anouar Mellouk, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 2.5 points per game, 8.8 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Max Amadasun, 6-10, So., C, 1.7, 6.7, 15 (New school: TBD); and Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, 6-7, R-So., F, 0.0, 9.0, 1 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Saint Joseph’s
Lost: Louis Bleechmore, 6-5, So., F, 1.8 points per game, 8.7 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); and Anton Jansson, 6-11, Jr., C, 0.1, 3.7, 16 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Saint Louis
Lost: Nick Kramer, 6-3, Fr., G, no stats (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Virginia Commonwealth
Lost: Josh Banks, 6-5, So., G, 2.8 points per game, 8.5 minutes per game, 28 games (New school: TBD); Jarren McAllister, 6-4, So., G, no stats because of injury (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
About the Author