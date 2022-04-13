Atlantic 10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference

This story will be updated throughout the spring.

DAVIDSON

Lost: Michael Jones, 6-5, R-So., SG, 11.8 points per game, 35.1 minutes per game, 34 games; Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, 6-8, Jr., PF, 2.2, 17.1, 34; and Chris Ford, 6-5, Fr., SF, 1.5, 3.5, 8.

Gained: None.

DAYTON

Lost: Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., PG, 6.6 points per game, 19.5 minutes per game, 22 games; Moulaye Sissoko, 6-9, R-Fr., C, 2.4, 7.0, 30; and Lynn Greer III, 6-3, Fr., PG, 2.7, 9.0, 10 (New school: Saint Joseph’s).

Gained: None.

DUQUESNE

Lost: Jackie Johnson III, 5-11, Fr., PG, 9.5 points per game, 19.4 minutes per game, 30 games; Tyson Acuff, 6-4, Fr., PG, 5.7, 23.0, 30; and Toby Okani, 6-8, Fr., SG, 3.9, 19.9, 30.

Gained: None.

FORDHAM

Lost: Antonio Daye Jr., 6-3, Jr., PG, 16.8 points per game, 34.7 minutes per game, 14 games (New school: Coastal Carolina); Kam’Ron Cunningham, 6-7, Jr., SG, 2.2, 7.4, 19; Ahmad Harrison, 6-1, Fr., PG, 1.2, 8.4, 23; and D.J. Gordon, 6-5, Fr., SG, 2.0, 1.0, 1 (New school: Jacksonville State).

Gained: None.

GEORGE MASON

Lost: Xavier Johnson, 6-1, So., PG, 7.7 points per game, 30.6 minutes per game, 23 games (New school: Southern Illinois); Jamal Hartwell II, 5-10, Jr., PG, 2.9, 13.1, 26; Otis Frazier III, 6-6, Fr., SG, 2.7, 8.0, 20; Michael Gray, 6-2, Fr., PG, 1.5, 7.3, 8; T.J. Gadsen, 6-7, Fr., SG, 0.1, 3.4, 8; Joel Kabimba, 6-8, So., PF, 0.0, 3.0, 4 (New school: Bryant); and Sam Shelton, 6-1, So., PG.

Gained: Victor Bailey, 6-4, R-Jr., PG, 2.6, 9.6, 34 (Former school: Tennessee).

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Lost: Joe Bamisile, 6-4, Fr., SG, 16.3 points per game, 31.4 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: Oklahoma); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, Fr., PG, 10.3, 27.2, 30; Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, Jr., SF, 7.7, 27.5, 27; and Ira Lee, 6-8, Sr., PF.

Gained: Keegan Harvey, 6-11, Fr., PF, 3.1, 8.3, 15 (Former school: College of Charleston).

LA SALLE

Lost: Clifton Moore, 6-10, R-Jr., PF, 12.9 points per game, 30.3 minutes per game, 30 games; Jack Clark, 6-8, R-So., SG, 12.0, 30.4, 30; Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, Fr., PG, 8.9, 28.0, 28; Sherif Kenney, 6-4, So., SG, 8.7, 21.8, 9 (New school: Bryant); Khalil Brantley, 6-1, Fr., PG, 8.0, 19.4, 29; Christian Ray, 6-6, So., SG, 5.0, 28.0, 29; Anwar Gill, 6-4, Fr., SG, 4.4, 19.5, 28; Matt McFarlane, 6-10, R-So., PF, 2.1, 8.2, 13 (New school: Wichita State); Mamadou Doucoure, 6-9, R-Jr., C, 1.9, 11.1, 29; Tegra Izay, 6-10, Fr., C, 1.3 7.3, 3; Kyle Thompson, 5-10, R-So., PG, 0.0, 1.5, 4; Brandon Dwyer, 6-3, Fr., SG, 0.0, 2.0, 1; and Derrius Ward, 6-6, Fr., SG (New school: Harcum College).

Gained: None.

LOYOLA CHICAGO

Lost: Ty Johnson, 6-3, Fr., PG, 0.8 points per game, 4.0 minutes per game, 13 games; and Damezi Anderson, 6-7, Jr., SF.

Gained: Bryce Golden, 6-9, Sr., F, 8.8, 24.1, 33 (Former school: Butler); Philip Alston, 6-6, So., PF (Former school: California, Pa.).

MASSACHUSETTS

Lost: Javohn Garcia, 6-2, Fr., SG, 6.9 points per game, 20.3 minutes per game, 25 games.

Gained: Wildens Leveque, 6-11, Jr., F, 6.6, 21.0, 29 (Former school: South Carolina); and TaQuan Woodley, 6-8, Fr., PF, 2.0, 12.2, 26 (Former school: South Carolina);

RHODE ISLAND

Lost: Makhel Mitchell, 6-10, So., PF, 10.7 points per game, 26.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: Arkansas); Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, So., PF, 9.9, 24.1, 31 (New school: Arkansas); Antwan Walker, 6-7, R-Jr., SF, 7.5, 21.0, 30 (New school: Bryant); Tres Berry, 6-4, Fr., PG, 2.0, 5.0, 6; Ileri Ayo-Faleye, 6-7, Fr., SF, 0.4, 4.7, 9; and Allen Betrand, 6-5, Jr., PG.

Gained: None.

RICHMOND

Lost: Isaiah Wilson, 6-0, Fr., PG, 2.3 points per game, 14.8 minutes per game, 33 games; and Souleymane Koureissi, 6-9, Jr., SF, 0.9, 4.3, 14.

Gained: None.

ST. BONAVENTURE

Lost: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, 6-9, So., PF, 3.7 points per game, 9.6 minutes per game, 33 games; Joryam Saizonou, 6-3, Fr., PG, 0.6, 1.8, 10.

Gained: None.

SAINT JOSEPH’S

Lost: Taylor Funk, 6-8, R-Jr, PF, 13.2 points per game, 36.1 minutes per game, 28 games (New school: Utah State); Jack Forrest, 6-5, So., SG, 3.6, 14.1, 22 (New school: Bucknell); Dahmir Bishop, 6-5, So., SG, 3.1, 16.1, 29 (New school: Florida Gulf Coast); Rahmir Moore, 6-3, So., SG (New school: Wagner); Jadrian Tracey, 6-5, Fr., SF. 1.0, 9.5. 2.

Gained: Shane Dezonie, 6-5, Fr., G, 2.4, 11.1, 35 (Former school: Vanderbilt); Lynn Greer III, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.7, 9.0, 10 (Former school: Dayton).

SAINT LOUIS

Lost: Jordan Nesbitt, 6-6, Fr., SG, 8.2 points per game, 25.9 minutes per game, 35 games; Markhi Strickland, 6-5, Fr., SG, 2.6, 5.9, 14; Lassina Traoré, 6-9, Fr., PF, 2.4, 7.8, 19; Rashad Williams, 6-2, R-So., PG, 2.2, 8.2, 19; and Andre Lorentsson, 6-8, Fr., PF, 1.5, 5.4, 8.

Gained: Javon Pickett, 6-5, Sr., G, 11.1 32.0, 31 (Former school: Missouri).

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH

Lost: Hason Ward, 6-9, So., PF, 6.5 points per game, 20.3 minutes per game, 29 games; Marcus Tsohonis, 6-3, So., SG, 5.1, 14.4, 29; Mikeal Brown-Jones, 6-8, Fr., PF, 4.0, 10.8, 29; and Jimmy Nichols Jr., 6-8, R-So., PF, 1.0, 4.6, 8;

Gained: Zeb Jackson, 6-5, Fr., PG, 3.3, 8.8, 4 (Former school: Michigan).