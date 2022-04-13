dayton-daily-news logo
Atlantic 10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference

The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship trophy is on display at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship trophy is on display at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

Every school has at least one player in the transfer portal

As of Wednesday afternoon, the list of men’s college basketball players who have entered the transfer portal since the start of last season numbered 1,325, according to VerbalCommits.com. That’s an average of 3.7 players per team.

The Dayton Flyers have three players on the list: Lynn Greer, who transferred to Saint Joseph’s; and Moulaye Sissoko and Elijah Weaver, who have yet to pick a new school.

Here’s a breakdown of how the portal has affected each of the Atlantic 10 Conference programs, including Loyola Chicago, which will become the 15th member in the 2022-23 season. Who have they lost? Who have they gained?

Most of the players leaving the league played small roles for their teams. Only eight players leaving A-10 programs as transfers averaged in double figures last season. Some of the players could elect to return to the schools they played for last season.

It’s still early in the process. Most of the players who have entered the transfer portal have not picked a new school. Players will enter the transfer portal throughout the spring and summer. Some won’t find new homes.

This story will be updated throughout the spring.

DAVIDSON

Lost: Michael Jones, 6-5, R-So., SG, 11.8 points per game, 35.1 minutes per game, 34 games; Nelson Boachie-Yiadom, 6-8, Jr., PF, 2.2, 17.1, 34; and Chris Ford, 6-5, Fr., SF, 1.5, 3.5, 8.

Gained: None.

DAYTON

Lost: Elijah Weaver, 6-6, Jr., PG, 6.6 points per game, 19.5 minutes per game, 22 games; Moulaye Sissoko, 6-9, R-Fr., C, 2.4, 7.0, 30; and Lynn Greer III, 6-3, Fr., PG, 2.7, 9.0, 10 (New school: Saint Joseph’s).

Gained: None.

DUQUESNE

Lost: Jackie Johnson III, 5-11, Fr., PG, 9.5 points per game, 19.4 minutes per game, 30 games; Tyson Acuff, 6-4, Fr., PG, 5.7, 23.0, 30; and Toby Okani, 6-8, Fr., SG, 3.9, 19.9, 30.

Gained: None.

FORDHAM

Lost: Antonio Daye Jr., 6-3, Jr., PG, 16.8 points per game, 34.7 minutes per game, 14 games (New school: Coastal Carolina); Kam’Ron Cunningham, 6-7, Jr., SG, 2.2, 7.4, 19; Ahmad Harrison, 6-1, Fr., PG, 1.2, 8.4, 23; and D.J. Gordon, 6-5, Fr., SG, 2.0, 1.0, 1 (New school: Jacksonville State).

Gained: None.

GEORGE MASON

Lost: Xavier Johnson, 6-1, So., PG, 7.7 points per game, 30.6 minutes per game, 23 games (New school: Southern Illinois); Jamal Hartwell II, 5-10, Jr., PG, 2.9, 13.1, 26; Otis Frazier III, 6-6, Fr., SG, 2.7, 8.0, 20; Michael Gray, 6-2, Fr., PG, 1.5, 7.3, 8; T.J. Gadsen, 6-7, Fr., SG, 0.1, 3.4, 8; Joel Kabimba, 6-8, So., PF, 0.0, 3.0, 4 (New school: Bryant); and Sam Shelton, 6-1, So., PG.

Gained: Victor Bailey, 6-4, R-Jr., PG, 2.6, 9.6, 34 (Former school: Tennessee).

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Lost: Joe Bamisile, 6-4, Fr., SG, 16.3 points per game, 31.4 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: Oklahoma); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, Fr., PG, 10.3, 27.2, 30; Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, Jr., SF, 7.7, 27.5, 27; and Ira Lee, 6-8, Sr., PF.

Gained: Keegan Harvey, 6-11, Fr., PF, 3.1, 8.3, 15 (Former school: College of Charleston).

La Salle's Clifton Moore's makes a go-ahead shot with 2.5 seconds left against Dayton on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

LA SALLE

Lost: Clifton Moore, 6-10, R-Jr., PF, 12.9 points per game, 30.3 minutes per game, 30 games; Jack Clark, 6-8, R-So., SG, 12.0, 30.4, 30; Jhamir Brickus, 5-11, Fr., PG, 8.9, 28.0, 28; Sherif Kenney, 6-4, So., SG, 8.7, 21.8, 9 (New school: Bryant); Khalil Brantley, 6-1, Fr., PG, 8.0, 19.4, 29; Christian Ray, 6-6, So., SG, 5.0, 28.0, 29; Anwar Gill, 6-4, Fr., SG, 4.4, 19.5, 28; Matt McFarlane, 6-10, R-So., PF, 2.1, 8.2, 13 (New school: Wichita State); Mamadou Doucoure, 6-9, R-Jr., C, 1.9, 11.1, 29; Tegra Izay, 6-10, Fr., C, 1.3 7.3, 3; Kyle Thompson, 5-10, R-So., PG, 0.0, 1.5, 4; Brandon Dwyer, 6-3, Fr., SG, 0.0, 2.0, 1; and Derrius Ward, 6-6, Fr., SG (New school: Harcum College).

Gained: None.

LOYOLA CHICAGO

Lost: Ty Johnson, 6-3, Fr., PG, 0.8 points per game, 4.0 minutes per game, 13 games; and Damezi Anderson, 6-7, Jr., SF.

Gained: Bryce Golden, 6-9, Sr., F, 8.8, 24.1, 33 (Former school: Butler); Philip Alston, 6-6, So., PF (Former school: California, Pa.).

MASSACHUSETTS

Lost: Javohn Garcia, 6-2, Fr., SG, 6.9 points per game, 20.3 minutes per game, 25 games.

Gained: Wildens Leveque, 6-11, Jr., F, 6.6, 21.0, 29 (Former school: South Carolina); and TaQuan Woodley, 6-8, Fr., PF, 2.0, 12.2, 26 (Former school: South Carolina);

RHODE ISLAND

Lost: Makhel Mitchell, 6-10, So., PF, 10.7 points per game, 26.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: Arkansas); Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, So., PF, 9.9, 24.1, 31 (New school: Arkansas); Antwan Walker, 6-7, R-Jr., SF, 7.5, 21.0, 30 (New school: Bryant); Tres Berry, 6-4, Fr., PG, 2.0, 5.0, 6; Ileri Ayo-Faleye, 6-7, Fr., SF, 0.4, 4.7, 9; and Allen Betrand, 6-5, Jr., PG.

Gained: None.

RICHMOND

Lost: Isaiah Wilson, 6-0, Fr., PG, 2.3 points per game, 14.8 minutes per game, 33 games; and Souleymane Koureissi, 6-9, Jr., SF, 0.9, 4.3, 14.

Gained: None.

ST. BONAVENTURE

Lost: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, 6-9, So., PF, 3.7 points per game, 9.6 minutes per game, 33 games; Joryam Saizonou, 6-3, Fr., PG, 0.6, 1.8, 10.

Gained: None.

SAINT JOSEPH’S

Lost: Taylor Funk, 6-8, R-Jr, PF, 13.2 points per game, 36.1 minutes per game, 28 games (New school: Utah State); Jack Forrest, 6-5, So., SG, 3.6, 14.1, 22 (New school: Bucknell); Dahmir Bishop, 6-5, So., SG, 3.1, 16.1, 29 (New school: Florida Gulf Coast); Rahmir Moore, 6-3, So., SG (New school: Wagner); Jadrian Tracey, 6-5, Fr., SF. 1.0, 9.5. 2.

Gained: Shane Dezonie, 6-5, Fr., G, 2.4, 11.1, 35 (Former school: Vanderbilt); Lynn Greer III, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.7, 9.0, 10 (Former school: Dayton).

SAINT LOUIS

Lost: Jordan Nesbitt, 6-6, Fr., SG, 8.2 points per game, 25.9 minutes per game, 35 games; Markhi Strickland, 6-5, Fr., SG, 2.6, 5.9, 14; Lassina Traoré, 6-9, Fr., PF, 2.4, 7.8, 19; Rashad Williams, 6-2, R-So., PG, 2.2, 8.2, 19; and Andre Lorentsson, 6-8, Fr., PF, 1.5, 5.4, 8.

Gained: Javon Pickett, 6-5, Sr., G, 11.1 32.0, 31 (Former school: Missouri).

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH

Lost: Hason Ward, 6-9, So., PF, 6.5 points per game, 20.3 minutes per game, 29 games; Marcus Tsohonis, 6-3, So., SG, 5.1, 14.4, 29; Mikeal Brown-Jones, 6-8, Fr., PF, 4.0, 10.8, 29; and Jimmy Nichols Jr., 6-8, R-So., PF, 1.0, 4.6, 8;

Gained: Zeb Jackson, 6-5, Fr., PG, 3.3, 8.8, 4 (Former school: Michigan).

