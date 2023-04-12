A-10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference in 2023

The trickle of players entering the transfer portal has slowed in recent weeks, but there are still players entering every day. The number of players in the portal numbered 1,414 as of Wednesday, according to VerbalCommits.com. That’s an average of 3.9 players per Division I school.
The Atlantic 10 Conference has been hit hard with the the A-10 Player of the Year, Ace Baldwin, leaving Virginia Commonwealth to follow coach Mike Rhoades to Penn State. Another A-10 first-team selection, Josh Oduro, made a similar decision, following coach Kim English from George Mason to Providence.
The Dayton Flyers have replaced two of the five players they have lost to the portal since December. Two schools, Davidson and Duquesne, have lost players to the portal and replaced them with other A-10 players.
Here’s a breakdown of how the portal has affected each of the A-10 programs. Who have they lost? Who have they gained? This story will be updated throughout the spring.
Davidson
Lost: Desmond Watson, 6-5, So., G, 9.4 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 32 games (New school: Loyola Chicago); and Michael Katsock, 6-8, So., F, 0, 1.3, 3 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Angelo Brizzi, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.0, 10.8, 9 (Former school: Villanova).
Dayton
Lost: Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, R-So., F, 9.3 points per game; 29.6 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD); R.J. Blakney, 6-6, G/F, 6.1, 23.7, 30 (New school: TBD); Kaleb Washington, 6-7, So., F, 1.5, 8.5, 2 (New school: TBD); Richard Amaefule, 6-9, R-So., F, 0.9, 3.3, 7 (New school: TBD); and Tyrone Baker, 6-11, R-Fr., F, no appearances in 2022-23 (New school: Florida SouthWestern State College).
Gained: Enoch Cheeks, 6-3, Jr., G, 15.4, 33.4, 31 (Previous school: Robert Morris); and Javon Bennett, 5-11, Fr., G, 9.6, 29.2, 34.
Duquesne
Lost: Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, R-Jr., F, 5.7 points per game, 12 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD); Quincy McGriff, 6-6, So, G, 5.3, 16.3, 29 (New school: TBD); Devin Carney, 6-1, Fr., G, no stats (New school: TBD); Jaylen Cole-Williams, 6-1, So., G, 0, 1.7, 7 (New school: TBD); and Maceo Austin, 6-5., Jr., G, has not played since 2020-21 season (New school: Slippery Rock);
Gained: Fousseyni Drame, 6-7, Jr., F, 8.8, 26.1, 34 (Previous school: La Salle); and Hassan Drame, 6-7, Jr., F, 6.4, 21.9, 34 (Previous school: La Salle).
Fordham
Lost: Luke Hardenburg, 6-5, Fr., G, 0 points, 0.7 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: Japhet Medor, 5-11, R-Jr., PG, 13.7, 30.2, 29 (Previous school: Texas-San Antonio); and Josh Rivera, 6-7, Fr., F, 10.6, 25.3, 32 (Previous school: Lafayette).
George Mason
Lost: Josh Oduro, 6-9, Jr., F, 15.6 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 33 games (New school: Providence); Davonte Gaines, 6-7, Jr., G, 7.3, 27.0, 23 (New school: Providence); Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, Fr., G, 4.1, 13.9, 33 (New school: Providence); Ginika Ojiako, 6-10, Gr., F, 4.2, 10.6, 33 (New school: TBD); Elvis Nnaji, 6-9, Fr., F; 0.5, 4.0, 13 (New school: TBD); and Blake Jones, 6-10, So., F, 0.4, 6.0, 23 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
George Washington
Lost: Hunter Dean, 6-10, Fr., F, 8.7, 26.8, 30 (New school: TBD); Noel Brown 6-11, Jr., C, 3.2, 11.2, 32 (New school: TBD); Daniel Nixon, 6-7, So., F, 2.0 points per game, 3.0 minutes per game, 1 game (New school: TBD); Qwanzi Samuels, 6-9, Sr., F, 1.6, 7.9, 29 (New school: TBD); Amir Harris, 6-5, Sr., PG, 1.3, 13.6, 31 (New school: TBD); and Jabari West Jr., 6-8, Fr., F, no stats (New school: South Plains College);
Gained: Garrett Johnson, 6-8, So., F, no stats (Previous school: Princeton).
La Salle
Lost: Josh Nickleberry, 6-4, Sr., G, 10.9 points per game, 24.5 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD); Fousseyni Drame, 6-7, Jr., F, 8.8, 26.1, 34 (New school: Duquesne); and Hassan Drame, 6-7, Jr., F, 6.4, 21.9, 34 (New school: Duquesne).
Gained: None.
Loyola Chicago
Lost: Marquise Kennedy, 6-1, Jr., G, 7.5 points per game, 24.0 minutes per game, 29 games (New school: TBD); Jacob Hutson, 6-11, So., C, 1.8, 5.9, 25 (New school: Northern Iowa); Saint Thomas, 6-7, So., F, 3.2, 18.3, 14 (New school: TBD); and Nolan Marold, 6-8, Fr., F, 0.0, 1.4, 6 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Dame Adelekun, 6-8, Jr., F, 13.8, 23.3, 27 (Previous school: Dartmouth); and Desmond Watson, 6-5, So., G, 9.4 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 32 games (Previous school: Davidson).
Massachusetts
Lost: Noah Fernandes, 5-11, Sr., G, 13.4 points per game, 29.5 minutes per game, 11 games (New school: TBD); T.J. Weeks, 6-4, R-So., G, 8.8, 26.5, 30 (New school: TBD); Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr., F, 8.7, 19.6, 30 (New school: Arkansas State); Tafara Gapare, 6-9, Fr., F, 3.4, 12.3, 30 (New school: TBD); and John Kelly, 6-7, R-So., F, 0.7, 2.1, 7 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Josh Cohen, 6-10, R-So., C, 21.8, 33.8, 31 (Previous school: St. Francis, Pa.).
Rhode Island
Lost: Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, R-So., G, 16.4 points per game, 34.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, So., G, 14.3, 29.1, 23 (New school: TBD); Sebastian Thomas, 6-1, So., G, 5.9, 22.8, 31 (New school: TBD); Abdou Samb, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 3.6, 17.6, 30 (New school: TBD); and Louis Hutchinson, 6-7, Fr., G/F, 1.9, 9.5, 17 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Jaden House, 6-3, So., G, 17.3, 28.8, 30 (Previous school: High Point).
Richmond
Lost: Jason Nelson, 5-10, R-Fr., G, 8.0 points per game, 27.3 minutes per game, 32 games (New school: TBD); and Malcolm Dread, 6-4, R-Fr., G, 0.0, 2.0, 3 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
St. Bonaventure
Lost: Anouar Mellouk, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 2.5 points per game, 8.8 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Brett Rumpel, 6-4, R-Fr., G, 1.9. 8.5, 24 (New school: TBD); Max Amadasun, 6-10, So., C, 1.7, 6.7, 15 (New school: TBD); and Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, 6-7, R-So., F, 0.0, 9.0, 1 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Saint Joseph’s
Lost: Louis Bleechmore, 6-5, So., F, 1.8 points per game, 8.7 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); and Anton Jansson, 6-11, Jr., C, 0.1, 3.7, 16 (New school: TBD); Quin Berger, 6-1, Fr., G, 0.0, 2.2, 5 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Saint Louis
Lost: Mouhamadou Cissé, 6-10, Fr., C, 0.5, 3.6, 15 (New school: TBD); and Nick Kramer, 6-3, Fr., G, no stats (New school: TBD).
Gained: C.J. Noland, 6-2, So., G, 3.2, 14.5, 26 (Previous school: Oklahoma).
Virginia Commonwealth
Lost: Ace Baldwin, 6-1, Jr., G, 12.7 points per game, 34.9 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: Penn State); Jalen DeLoach, 6-9, So., F 9.7, 24.5, 34 (New school: TBD); Jamir Watkins, 6-7, R-So., F, 9.5, 23.4, 35; Jayden Nunn, 6-4, So., G, 9.3, 28.5, 35 (New school: TBD); Nick Kern Jr., 6-6, So., G, 5.3, 17.6, 35 (New school: TBD); Josh Banks, 6-5, So., G, 2.8, 8.5, 28 (New school: TBD); and Jarren McAllister, 6-4, So., G, no stats because of injury (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
