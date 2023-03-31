BreakingNews
TODAY: Longtime friends open bakery in West Milton
X

A-10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference in 2023

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By , Staff Writer
48 minutes ago
Dayton, VCU, George Mason, Rhode Island among the teams with most players in the portal

The list of men’s college basketball players in the transfer portal numbered 1,178 on Friday morning, according to VerbalCommits.com. That’s an average of 3.3 players per school.

On Thursday, one day after seeing coach Mike Rhoades depart for Penn State, Atlantic 10 Conference champion Virginia Commonwealth saw five players enter the portal in a matter of hours, including the A-10 Player of the Year, Ace Baldwin.

Here’s a breakdown of how the portal has affected each of the A-10 programs. Who have they lost? Who have they gained? It’s still early in the process. This story will be updated throughout the spring.

Explore» RELATED: 2022 A-10 transfer portal tracker

Davidson

Lost: Desmond Watson, 6-5, So., G, 9.4 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 32 games (New school: TBD); and Michael Katsock, 6-8, So., F, 0, 1.3, 3 (New school: TBD).

Gained: Angelo Brizzi, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.0, 10.8, 9 (Former school: Villanova).

Dayton

Lost: Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, R-So., F, 9.3 points per game; 29.6 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD); R.J. Blakney, 6-6, G/F, 6.1, 23.7, 30 (New school: TBD); Kaleb Washington, 6-7, So., F, 1.5, 8.5, 2 (New school: TBD); Richard Amaefule, 6-9, R-So., F, 0.9, 3.3, 7 (New school: TBD); and Tyrone Baker, 6-11, R-Fr., F, no appearances in 2022-23 (New school: Florida SouthWestern State College).

Gained: Enoch Cheeks, 6-3, Jr., G, 15.4, 33.4, 31 (Previous school: Robert Morris).

Duquesne

Lost: Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, R-Jr., F, 5.7 points per game, 12 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Fordham

Lost: Luke Hardenburg, 6-5, Fr., G, 0 points, 0.7 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

George Mason

Lost: Josh Oduro, 6-9, Jr., F, 15.6 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 33 games (New school: Providence); Ronald Polite III, 6-2, Jr., G, 11.5, 30.8, 30 (New school: TBD); Ginika Ojiako, 6-10, Gr., F, 4.2, 10.6, 33 (New school: TBD); Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, Fr., G, 4.1, 13.9, 33 (New school: Providence); Elvis Nnaji, 6-9, Fr., F; 0.5, 4.0, 13 (New school: TBD); and Blake Jones, 6-10, So., F, 0.4, 6.0, 23 (New school: TBD);

Gained: None.

George Washington

Lost: Noel Brown 6-11, Jr., C, 3.2, 11.2, 32 (New school: TBD); Daniel Nixon, 6-7, So., F, 2.0 points per game, 3.0 minutes per game, 1 game (New school: TBD); Qwanzi Samuels, 6-9, Sr., F, 1.6, 7.9, 29 (New school: TBD); and Jabari West Jr., 6-8, Fr., F, no stats (New school: South Plains College);

Gained: None.

La Salle

Lost: Josh Nickleberry, 6-4, Sr., G, 10.9 points per game, 24.5 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Loyola Chicago

Lost: Marquise Kennedy, 6-1, Jr., G, 7.5 points per game, 24.0 minutes per game, 29 games (New school: TBD); Jacob Hutson, 6-11, So., C, 1.8, 5.9, 25 (New school: Northern Iowa); and Saint Thomas, 6-7, So., F, 3.2, 18.3, 14 (New school: TBD); Nolan Marold, 6-8, Fr., F, 0.0, 1.4, 6 (New school: TBD).

Gained: Dame Adelekun, 6-8, Jr., F, 13.8, 23.3, 27 (Previous school: Dartmouth).

Massachusetts

Lost: Noah Fernandes, 5-11, Sr., G, 13.4 points per game, 29.5 minutes per game, 11 games (New school: TBD); T.J. Weeks, 6-4, R-So., G, 8.8, 26.5, 30 (New school: TBD); Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr., F, 8.7, 19.6, 30 (New school: TBD); and Tafara Gapare, 6-9, Fr., F, 3.4, 12.3, 30 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Rhode Island

Lost: Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, R-So., G, 16.4 points per game, 34.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, So., G, 14.3, 29.1, 23 (New school: TBD); Sebastian Thomas, 6-1, So., G, 5.9, 22.8, 31 (New school: TBD); and Abdou Samb, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 3.6, 17.6, 30 (New school: TBD); Louis Hutchinson, 6-7, Fr., G/F, 1.9, 9.5, 17 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Richmond

Lost: Malcolm Dread, 6-4, R-Fr., G, 0.0 points per game, 2.0 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

St. Bonaventure

Lost: Anouar Mellouk, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 2.5 points per game, 8.8 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Max Amadasun, 6-10, So., C, 1.7, 6.7, 15 (New school: TBD); and Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, 6-7, R-So., F, 0.0, 9.0, 1 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Saint Joseph’s

Lost: Louis Bleechmore, 6-5, So., F, 1.8 points per game, 8.7 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); and Anton Jansson, 6-11, Jr., C, 0.1, 3.7, 16 (New school: TBD); Quin Berger, 6-1, Fr., G, 0.0, 2.2, 5 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Saint Louis

Lost: Nick Kramer, 6-3, Fr., G, no stats (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Virginia Commonwealth

Lost: Ace Baldwin, 6-1, Jr., G, 12.7 points per game, 34.9 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); Jalen DeLoach, 6-9, So., F 9.7, 24.5, 34 (New school: TBD); Jamir Watkins, 6-7, R-So., F, 9.5, 23.4, 35; Jayden Nunn, 6-4, So., G, 9.3, 28.5, 35 (New school: TBD); Nick Kern Jr., 6-6, So., G, 5.3, 17.6, 35 (New school: TBD); Josh Banks, 6-5, So., G, 2.8, 8.5, 28 (New school: TBD); and Jarren McAllister, 6-4, So., G, no stats because of injury (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

In Other News
1
The Clark County state champion you didn’t know: 100 years ago...
2
McCoy: Pirates take away pomp and circumstance of Opening Day
3
Ohio State football: Lakota West grad Brown feeling comfortable in year...
4
Dayton receives commitment from Robert Morris transfer
5
‘A tough pill to swallow’ — Reds fall to Pirates on Opening Day

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top