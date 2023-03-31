A-10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference in 2023

Dayton

Lost: Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, R-So., F, 9.3 points per game; 29.6 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD); R.J. Blakney, 6-6, G/F, 6.1, 23.7, 30 (New school: TBD); Kaleb Washington, 6-7, So., F, 1.5, 8.5, 2 (New school: TBD); Richard Amaefule, 6-9, R-So., F, 0.9, 3.3, 7 (New school: TBD); and Tyrone Baker, 6-11, R-Fr., F, no appearances in 2022-23 (New school: Florida SouthWestern State College).

Gained: Enoch Cheeks, 6-3, Jr., G, 15.4, 33.4, 31 (Previous school: Robert Morris).

Duquesne

Lost: Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, R-Jr., F, 5.7 points per game, 12 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Fordham

Lost: Luke Hardenburg, 6-5, Fr., G, 0 points, 0.7 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

George Mason

Lost: Josh Oduro, 6-9, Jr., F, 15.6 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 33 games (New school: Providence); Ronald Polite III, 6-2, Jr., G, 11.5, 30.8, 30 (New school: TBD); Ginika Ojiako, 6-10, Gr., F, 4.2, 10.6, 33 (New school: TBD); Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, Fr., G, 4.1, 13.9, 33 (New school: Providence); Elvis Nnaji, 6-9, Fr., F; 0.5, 4.0, 13 (New school: TBD); and Blake Jones, 6-10, So., F, 0.4, 6.0, 23 (New school: TBD);

Gained: None.

George Washington

Lost: Noel Brown 6-11, Jr., C, 3.2, 11.2, 32 (New school: TBD); Daniel Nixon, 6-7, So., F, 2.0 points per game, 3.0 minutes per game, 1 game (New school: TBD); Qwanzi Samuels, 6-9, Sr., F, 1.6, 7.9, 29 (New school: TBD); and Jabari West Jr., 6-8, Fr., F, no stats (New school: South Plains College);

Gained: None.

La Salle

Lost: Josh Nickleberry, 6-4, Sr., G, 10.9 points per game, 24.5 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Loyola Chicago

Lost: Marquise Kennedy, 6-1, Jr., G, 7.5 points per game, 24.0 minutes per game, 29 games (New school: TBD); Jacob Hutson, 6-11, So., C, 1.8, 5.9, 25 (New school: Northern Iowa); and Saint Thomas, 6-7, So., F, 3.2, 18.3, 14 (New school: TBD); Nolan Marold, 6-8, Fr., F, 0.0, 1.4, 6 (New school: TBD).

Gained: Dame Adelekun, 6-8, Jr., F, 13.8, 23.3, 27 (Previous school: Dartmouth).

Massachusetts

Lost: Noah Fernandes, 5-11, Sr., G, 13.4 points per game, 29.5 minutes per game, 11 games (New school: TBD); T.J. Weeks, 6-4, R-So., G, 8.8, 26.5, 30 (New school: TBD); Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr., F, 8.7, 19.6, 30 (New school: TBD); and Tafara Gapare, 6-9, Fr., F, 3.4, 12.3, 30 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Rhode Island

Lost: Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, R-So., G, 16.4 points per game, 34.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, So., G, 14.3, 29.1, 23 (New school: TBD); Sebastian Thomas, 6-1, So., G, 5.9, 22.8, 31 (New school: TBD); and Abdou Samb, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 3.6, 17.6, 30 (New school: TBD); Louis Hutchinson, 6-7, Fr., G/F, 1.9, 9.5, 17 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Richmond

Lost: Malcolm Dread, 6-4, R-Fr., G, 0.0 points per game, 2.0 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

St. Bonaventure

Lost: Anouar Mellouk, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 2.5 points per game, 8.8 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Max Amadasun, 6-10, So., C, 1.7, 6.7, 15 (New school: TBD); and Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, 6-7, R-So., F, 0.0, 9.0, 1 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Saint Joseph’s

Lost: Louis Bleechmore, 6-5, So., F, 1.8 points per game, 8.7 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); and Anton Jansson, 6-11, Jr., C, 0.1, 3.7, 16 (New school: TBD); Quin Berger, 6-1, Fr., G, 0.0, 2.2, 5 (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Saint Louis

Lost: Nick Kramer, 6-3, Fr., G, no stats (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.

Virginia Commonwealth

Lost: Ace Baldwin, 6-1, Jr., G, 12.7 points per game, 34.9 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); Jalen DeLoach, 6-9, So., F 9.7, 24.5, 34 (New school: TBD); Jamir Watkins, 6-7, R-So., F, 9.5, 23.4, 35; Jayden Nunn, 6-4, So., G, 9.3, 28.5, 35 (New school: TBD); Nick Kern Jr., 6-6, So., G, 5.3, 17.6, 35 (New school: TBD); Josh Banks, 6-5, So., G, 2.8, 8.5, 28 (New school: TBD); and Jarren McAllister, 6-4, So., G, no stats because of injury (New school: TBD).

Gained: None.