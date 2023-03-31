A-10 transfer tracker: Keeping track of who’s entering, leaving conference in 2023

The list of men’s college basketball players in the transfer portal numbered 1,178 on Friday morning, according to VerbalCommits.com. That’s an average of 3.3 players per school.
On Thursday, one day after seeing coach Mike Rhoades depart for Penn State, Atlantic 10 Conference champion Virginia Commonwealth saw five players enter the portal in a matter of hours, including the A-10 Player of the Year, Ace Baldwin.
Here’s a breakdown of how the portal has affected each of the A-10 programs. Who have they lost? Who have they gained? It’s still early in the process. This story will be updated throughout the spring.
Davidson
Lost: Desmond Watson, 6-5, So., G, 9.4 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 32 games (New school: TBD); and Michael Katsock, 6-8, So., F, 0, 1.3, 3 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Angelo Brizzi, 6-3, Fr., G, 2.0, 10.8, 9 (Former school: Villanova).
Dayton
Lost: Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, R-So., F, 9.3 points per game; 29.6 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD); R.J. Blakney, 6-6, G/F, 6.1, 23.7, 30 (New school: TBD); Kaleb Washington, 6-7, So., F, 1.5, 8.5, 2 (New school: TBD); Richard Amaefule, 6-9, R-So., F, 0.9, 3.3, 7 (New school: TBD); and Tyrone Baker, 6-11, R-Fr., F, no appearances in 2022-23 (New school: Florida SouthWestern State College).
Gained: Enoch Cheeks, 6-3, Jr., G, 15.4, 33.4, 31 (Previous school: Robert Morris).
Duquesne
Lost: Kevin Easley Jr., 6-7, R-Jr., F, 5.7 points per game, 12 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Fordham
Lost: Luke Hardenburg, 6-5, Fr., G, 0 points, 0.7 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
George Mason
Lost: Josh Oduro, 6-9, Jr., F, 15.6 points per game, 29.1 minutes per game, 33 games (New school: Providence); Ronald Polite III, 6-2, Jr., G, 11.5, 30.8, 30 (New school: TBD); Ginika Ojiako, 6-10, Gr., F, 4.2, 10.6, 33 (New school: TBD); Justyn Fernandez, 6-5, Fr., G, 4.1, 13.9, 33 (New school: Providence); Elvis Nnaji, 6-9, Fr., F; 0.5, 4.0, 13 (New school: TBD); and Blake Jones, 6-10, So., F, 0.4, 6.0, 23 (New school: TBD);
Gained: None.
George Washington
Lost: Noel Brown 6-11, Jr., C, 3.2, 11.2, 32 (New school: TBD); Daniel Nixon, 6-7, So., F, 2.0 points per game, 3.0 minutes per game, 1 game (New school: TBD); Qwanzi Samuels, 6-9, Sr., F, 1.6, 7.9, 29 (New school: TBD); and Jabari West Jr., 6-8, Fr., F, no stats (New school: South Plains College);
Gained: None.
La Salle
Lost: Josh Nickleberry, 6-4, Sr., G, 10.9 points per game, 24.5 minutes per game, 34 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Loyola Chicago
Lost: Marquise Kennedy, 6-1, Jr., G, 7.5 points per game, 24.0 minutes per game, 29 games (New school: TBD); Jacob Hutson, 6-11, So., C, 1.8, 5.9, 25 (New school: Northern Iowa); and Saint Thomas, 6-7, So., F, 3.2, 18.3, 14 (New school: TBD); Nolan Marold, 6-8, Fr., F, 0.0, 1.4, 6 (New school: TBD).
Gained: Dame Adelekun, 6-8, Jr., F, 13.8, 23.3, 27 (Previous school: Dartmouth).
Massachusetts
Lost: Noah Fernandes, 5-11, Sr., G, 13.4 points per game, 29.5 minutes per game, 11 games (New school: TBD); T.J. Weeks, 6-4, R-So., G, 8.8, 26.5, 30 (New school: TBD); Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr., F, 8.7, 19.6, 30 (New school: TBD); and Tafara Gapare, 6-9, Fr., F, 3.4, 12.3, 30 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Rhode Island
Lost: Ishmael Leggett, 6-2, R-So., G, 16.4 points per game, 34.5 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Brayon Freeman, 6-2, So., G, 14.3, 29.1, 23 (New school: TBD); Sebastian Thomas, 6-1, So., G, 5.9, 22.8, 31 (New school: TBD); and Abdou Samb, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 3.6, 17.6, 30 (New school: TBD); Louis Hutchinson, 6-7, Fr., G/F, 1.9, 9.5, 17 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Richmond
Lost: Malcolm Dread, 6-4, R-Fr., G, 0.0 points per game, 2.0 minutes per game, 3 games (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
St. Bonaventure
Lost: Anouar Mellouk, 6-8, R-Fr., F, 2.5 points per game, 8.8 minutes per game, 31 games (New school: TBD); Max Amadasun, 6-10, So., C, 1.7, 6.7, 15 (New school: TBD); and Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, 6-7, R-So., F, 0.0, 9.0, 1 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Saint Joseph’s
Lost: Louis Bleechmore, 6-5, So., F, 1.8 points per game, 8.7 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); and Anton Jansson, 6-11, Jr., C, 0.1, 3.7, 16 (New school: TBD); Quin Berger, 6-1, Fr., G, 0.0, 2.2, 5 (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Saint Louis
Lost: Nick Kramer, 6-3, Fr., G, no stats (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
Virginia Commonwealth
Lost: Ace Baldwin, 6-1, Jr., G, 12.7 points per game, 34.9 minutes per game, 30 games (New school: TBD); Jalen DeLoach, 6-9, So., F 9.7, 24.5, 34 (New school: TBD); Jamir Watkins, 6-7, R-So., F, 9.5, 23.4, 35; Jayden Nunn, 6-4, So., G, 9.3, 28.5, 35 (New school: TBD); Nick Kern Jr., 6-6, So., G, 5.3, 17.6, 35 (New school: TBD); Josh Banks, 6-5, So., G, 2.8, 8.5, 28 (New school: TBD); and Jarren McAllister, 6-4, So., G, no stats because of injury (New school: TBD).
Gained: None.
